Ryan Seacrest Says He's 'Never Been More Depressed to Be Single' After 'American Idol' Contestant Dedicates Song to Wife
In a rare and touching moment on American Idol, Ryan Seacrest let his guard down — but fans weren't ready for it. The host, 50, got unexpectedly emotional after a moving performance, opening up about his own love life.
The touching moment came after contestant Thunderstorm Artis performed a stunning original song, "Out of the Blue," dedicated to his wife Faith Artis in honor of Mother's Day on May 11. Moved by the emotional tribute, Ryan took a beat to reflect on his own romantic journey.
"Well done," he told Thunderstorm. "It is a beautiful song with beautiful lyrics. I just printed them out backstage. 'Your green eyes are soft like the summer and your touch can put out the embers of my burning heart from that gray December.' I've never been more depressed to be single than right now in this moment."
Ryan wasn't the only one blown away. The judges were quick to shower Thunderstorm with praise.
Lionel Richie exclaimed, "You are about to turn your thunderstorm into a tornado. It is clear to me that if you're writing those lyrics and you're writing those melodies you have what we call a career … the sky's the limit for you my friend."
Luke Bryan added, "We're so comfortable with what you are as a songwriter … you're just checking all those boxes to where we can just sit back and enjoy the Thunderstorm show."
Thanks to America's votes, Thunderstorm secured a spot in the top five alongside Breanna Nix, Jamal Roberts, John Foster and Slater Nalley.
"You are an artist," raved Carrie Underwood who also praised his original material. "You've brought some really amazing songs to us already throughout your time with us."
Ryan's Love Life in the Spotlight
Known for occasionally referencing his romantic life on air — from American Idol to Wheel of Fortune — Ryan previously made headlines for his split from longtime girlfriend Aubrey Paige Petcosky after three years together.
"After three beautiful years together Ryan and Aubrey have mutually decided to part ways," a source told People. "They plan to stay in each other's lives as good friends and support one another's endeavors."
Before the breakup, there were whispers that the couple might've been ready to take the next step. "Ryan is notorious for dragging his feet when it comes to settling down but he and Aubrey have definitely discussed having a baby. She would like a wedding first which has been something Ryan has avoided all his adult life," a source told Closer following their split.
Behind the scenes, Ryan's American Idol costars haven't been shy about encouraging him to settle down. "Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan have both been telling him about the joys of fatherhood," the source shared. "And during a live American Idol airing Katy Perry actually yelled at him, 'Yes, it's time!'"