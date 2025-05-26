Ryan Seacrest Says He's 'Never Been More Depressed to Be Single' After 'American Idol' Contestant Dedicates Song to Wife

In a rare and touching moment on American Idol, Ryan Seacrest let his guard down — but fans weren't ready for it. The host, 50, got unexpectedly emotional after a moving performance, opening up about his own love life.

The touching moment came after contestant Thunderstorm Artis performed a stunning original song, "Out of the Blue," dedicated to his wife Faith Artis in honor of Mother's Day on May 11. Moved by the emotional tribute, Ryan took a beat to reflect on his own romantic journey.

"Well done," he told Thunderstorm. "It is a beautiful song with beautiful lyrics. I just printed them out backstage. 'Your green eyes are soft like the summer and your touch can put out the embers of my burning heart from that gray December.' I've never been more depressed to be single than right now in this moment."