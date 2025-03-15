Ryan Seacrest Gets Real: 'Relationships' Are His 'Biggest Fear' — and Fans Are Shook!

Ryan Seacrest isn’t sugarcoating his emotions on set of Wheel of Fortune! The beloved TV host threw fans for a loop with a jaw-dropping revelation about his love life during a lively episode aired on March 11.

While chatting with contestant Jill McDaniel, who shared that her friends hold “discussion dinners,” where they ask each other intriguing questions, things took a surprising turn. When Seacrest pressed McDaniel on the kind of questions posed during their gab session, she hit him with a thought-provoking one: “What is your biggest fear?”