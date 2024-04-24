Ryan Seacrest and Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Split After 3 Years: 'They Plan to Stay in Each Other's Lives'
Ryan Seacrest is single once again — the TV star and Aubrey Paige have ended their relationship after three years, his rep confirmed to People on Wednesday, April 24.
"After three beautiful years together, Ryan and Aubrey have mutually decided to part ways," a source close to the former flames told the outlet. "They plan to stay in each other’s lives as good friends and support one another’s endeavors."
The pair were first spotted together in May of 2021 in the Hamptons. Since then, they attended some events over the years, but they've mostly kept their romance away from the spotlight.
However, the duo did let the public in here and there, especially when the TV personality, 49, was the co-host of Live with Kelly Ripa.
"Kelly said, 'We're all happy you're here and that you exist because we weren't sure there was somebody,'" Seacrest quipped, as Ripa replied: "We were starting to be like, 'Maybe he doesn't have a special person and maybe we should check in on him more often?'"
Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, were also curious to know the "aerodynamics" of Seacrest's relationship since Paige is taller than him.
"Mark pulled me aside at the beginning of the night. He said, 'Can I ask you a question? … She's really tall. She's taller than you, and much taller in heels. How does that work?'" Seacrest recalled. "I was like, 'What are you asking me?'"
Seacrest continued, "He had that dead-serious look. He's like, 'Because Kelly and I talk about that all the time. The height.' ... He was so confused. He was like, 'When you walk together, who's arm goes where?'"
As OK! previously reported, the duo fueled split rumors in 2023 when Paige, 27, showed off her Christmas festivities with her family — but Seacrest was nowhere in sight.
"Merry Christmas & happy holidays from mine to yours 🥂❤️," the social media influencer captioned a video of herself with her family all dancing together.
"Where's Ry Ry?" one social media user asked, while another said, "Where's Ryan?"
Since then, they were spotted a few more times until they ultimately called it quits.