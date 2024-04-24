OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Breaking News > Ryan Seacrest
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Ryan Seacrest and Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Split After 3 Years: 'They Plan to Stay in Each Other's Lives'

aubreypaigeppp
Source: @aubreypaige_/instagram
By:

Apr. 24 2024, Published 4:12 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Ryan Seacrest is single once again — the TV star and Aubrey Paige have ended their relationship after three years, his rep confirmed to People on Wednesday, April 24.

"After three beautiful years together, Ryan and Aubrey have mutually decided to part ways," a source close to the former flames told the outlet. "They plan to stay in each other’s lives as good friends and support one another’s endeavors."

Article continues below advertisement
aubreypaigepp
Source: @aubreypaige_/instagram

The pair confirmed they are no longer together.

The pair were first spotted together in May of 2021 in the Hamptons. Since then, they attended some events over the years, but they've mostly kept their romance away from the spotlight.

Article continues below advertisement

However, the duo did let the public in here and there, especially when the TV personality, 49, was the co-host of Live with Kelly Ripa.

"Kelly said, 'We're all happy you're here and that you exist because we weren't sure there was somebody,'" Seacrest quipped, as Ripa replied: "We were starting to be like, 'Maybe he doesn't have a special person and maybe we should check in on him more often?'"

Article continues below advertisement
aubreypaige
Source: @aubreypaige_/instagram

Ryan Seacrest previously spoke about the model on TV.

Article continues below advertisement

Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, were also curious to know the "aerodynamics" of Seacrest's relationship since Paige is taller than him.

"Mark pulled me aside at the beginning of the night. He said, 'Can I ask you a question? … She's really tall. She's taller than you, and much taller in heels. How does that work?'" Seacrest recalled. "I was like, 'What are you asking me?'"

Seacrest continued, "He had that dead-serious look. He's like, 'Because Kelly and I talk about that all the time. The height.' ... He was so confused. He was like, 'When you walk together, who's arm goes where?'"

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, the duo fueled split rumors in 2023 when Paige, 27, showed off her Christmas festivities with her family — but Seacrest was nowhere in sight.

MORE ON:
Ryan Seacrest
Article continues below advertisement
aubreypaige
Source: @aubreypaige_/instagram

The former flames previously sparked split rumors in December 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

"Merry Christmas & happy holidays from mine to yours 🥂❤️," the social media influencer captioned a video of herself with her family all dancing together.

"Where's Ry Ry?" one social media user asked, while another said, "Where's Ryan?"

Article continues below advertisement
aubreypaige
Source: @aubreypaige_/instagram

Ryan Seacrest is booked and busy with a slew of jobs.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Since then, they were spotted a few more times until they ultimately called it quits.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.