Ryan Seacrest and Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Split After 3 Years: 'They Plan to Stay in Each Other's Lives'

Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, were also curious to know the "aerodynamics" of Seacrest's relationship since Paige is taller than him.

"Mark pulled me aside at the beginning of the night. He said, 'Can I ask you a question? … She's really tall. She's taller than you, and much taller in heels. How does that work?'" Seacrest recalled. "I was like, 'What are you asking me?'"

Seacrest continued, "He had that dead-serious look. He's like, 'Because Kelly and I talk about that all the time. The height.' ... He was so confused. He was like, 'When you walk together, who's arm goes where?'"