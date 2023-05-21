Ryan Seacrest 'Confident' He Can Host His Own Talk Show After Exiting 'Live!': Source

The star originally had his own show in 2004 called On Air with Ryan Seacrest, which bombed after only eight months due to low viewership. However, the 48-year-old believes it may be different this time around, as he can pull viewers from his American Idol cohorts Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson, who now have their own daytime talk shows.

"Ryan believes he helped make the careers of Kelly and Jennifer to the point where they landed their own talk shows," a friend of Seacrest revealed. "While he loves the both of them, he’s gunning for them now!"