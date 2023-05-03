Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Celebrate Anniversary Amid More Cohosting Backlash as Source Claims Producers Are 'Struggling' to Fill Seats

"27 years … in 27 seconds! Happy Anniversary to my beloved @Instasuelos. #TimeFlies," the blonde beauty, 52, captioned an Instagram video, which featured a multitude of photos from their years together.

The sweet clip featured throwbacks and current day shots from vacations, red carpet events and outings with their three kids, Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 20.

The Riverdale star, also 52, celebrated by uploading a snap of them kissing to Instagram. "Happy Anniversary to my fave @kellyripa ..27 years!!!!!" he wrote in tandem.