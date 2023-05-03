Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Celebrate Anniversary Amid More Cohosting Backlash as Source Claims Producers Are 'Struggling' to Fill Seats
Ignoring the haters! Though Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been heavily criticized for their PDA and antics as the new cohosts of Live, the couple didn't hesitate to profess their love for each other to mark their wedding anniversary on Tuesday, May 2.
"27 years … in 27 seconds! Happy Anniversary to my beloved @Instasuelos. #TimeFlies," the blonde beauty, 52, captioned an Instagram video, which featured a multitude of photos from their years together.
The sweet clip featured throwbacks and current day shots from vacations, red carpet events and outings with their three kids, Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 20.
The Riverdale star, also 52, celebrated by uploading a snap of them kissing to Instagram. "Happy Anniversary to my fave @kellyripa ..27 years!!!!!" he wrote in tandem.
Their anniversary comes after weeks of receiving criticism from fans, as viewers found their new onscreen dynamic to be a little too much.
While an insider claimed the parents-of-three found the rude remarks "irritating," they're brushing off the negativity. "Kelly’s been through this before — with every new co-host!" the source said. "If it wasn’t Mark — say it was [Ripa pal] Andy Cohen — it would be the same exact story."
However, the backlash keeps on coming, with one insider telling a publication that producers are "struggling" to fill the audience.
"There was a very small line waiting to get into the studio. Security had to pull people from the streets who didn't have tickets to fill spots," the source spilled. "A crew member also asked audience members from the morning taping to stick around for the pre-tape that began shortly after."
Another source said the schedule "is nothing new," explaining, "the hosts have other obligations, so it's normal for the show to pre-taped."
The dad-of-three took over Ryan Seacrest's spot starting on April 17, as the American Idol star stepped down from the position after six years.
The Sun spoke to insiders regarding the lack of an audience at the couple's Live With Kelly & Mark tapings.