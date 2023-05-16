OK Magazine
Ryan Seacrest Already Returning to 'Live!' as Kelly Ripa and New Host Mark Consuelos Face Backlash

By:

May 16 2023, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Ryan Seacrest is here to save the day!

The American Idol star is reportedly making his return to Live with Kelly and Mark just one month after he said goodbye to his daytime talk show following his six-season run.

According to a publication, the broadcaster will make a guest appearance on the Thursday, May 18, episode of the show hosted by former cohost Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, who took over Seacrest's hosting duties.

Seacrest heading back to his stomping grounds may not come as too much of a shock to fans, given that he promised he'd be back on the program while announcing his exit from the series in February.

"This isn't the end, I'm going to be back," the 48-year-old assured his loyal fans. "This place is remarkable. I'm going to miss coming into this studio to see the people who have worked here for so long. It is about the people here; it's a family at Live and they adopted me for a little while and I'm grateful for that. ... So I'll definitely be visiting from time to time."

Fans of Live! are likely ecstatic to hear of his return, as they have been split over Ripa and Consuelos taking the reins.

Between the overly PDA couple going overboard on live television to them airing out too much of their marital dirty laundry and pre-recording episodes months in advance, it seems Ripa and Consuelos can't do right by their fans.

Following the husband and wife's debut as cohosts in mid April, fans took to the internet to share their thoughts, with one joking: "Bruuuutal! Last time i watch. I can go to the mall and watch teenagers kiss LESS!!! THE BEGINNING OF THE END."

"Ok Kelly..we get it..you love Mark..enough ..Now just get on with the show and entertainment.." noted another unimpressed viewer, while a third pleaded: "This the WORST decision. Horrible cohosts. There was no one else who could cohost with @KellyRipa ??? Please change this."

Despite baring nothing but smiles on-air amid the constant backlash, Ripa finds the negative remarks surrounding Consuelos' performance "irritating," as OK! reported.

People reported on Seacrest's return to Live!.

