New Couple Alert? Ryan Seacrest Sparks Romance Rumors as He's Spotted With Mystery Blonde in France
June 26 2026, Published 5:44 p.m. ET
Ryan Seacrest was photographed enjoying sunshine and sea views in the south of France on June 22, accompanied by a mysterious blonde companion.
Shots obtained by OK! show Seacrest relaxed in casual summer wear as the pair strolled and lounged by the water. The outing sparks fresh romance speculation as they appeared close and carefree.
Looking for Love
The sighting comes after Seacrest admitted he is still looking for love.
During an episode of Wheel of Fortune, Seacrest, 51, who hosts the show, led newlyweds Lindsay and Tommy Benton, who are expecting a baby, and a married couple of 41 years, Yolanda and Curtis Townsend, through games themed around the concept of "Love Is In the Air." He went on to poke fun at himself, saying he was the only single person on stage.
“I am so lonely up here,” he said.
“I know. I love ‘Love Is In The Air.’ I am so excited to watch all of these shows,” Seacrest continued before saying, “And I’ll be on Tinder tonight, so I can find it.”
“Love will be in the air next time,” replied co-host Vanna White, before laughing and finishing with “I promise.”
Seacrest, who has a long dating history, has openly admitted to never even being engaged, although he shared he loves "the idea of marriage."
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'I Didn't Do It and It Was the Right Move'
Back in 2017, when speaking with Kelly Ripa, he told her, "My parents [have] been married for 47 years, and so I have this thing ... The truth is, I have this thing that I don't want to screw it up, and a lot of times, they get screwed up, and so I figure, the longer I wait, the older I'll be, the closer to death I am, so I can get it in, and not screw it up."
He continued saying that he's gotten close, but "I didn't do it and it was the right move."
No Luck Yet
It was announced in November 2025 that he and his most recent alleged fling, Australian realtor Camille Orders, had reportedly split.
Before that, he was most publicly in a relationship with model Aubrey Paige, after meeting her in 2021.
She was supportive of Seacrest's career, even being there for his final day on Live with Kelly & Ryan in April 2023, taking it one step further by writing a sweet message for him on her Instagram.
"Ryan, never have I ever met a more inspiring man. You make it look so easy, but the truth is, there is just nobody quite like you. I am so beyond proud of you...The best is yet to come. Cheers 🥂Love ya babe 💕," she wrote.
In April of the following year, it was reported that they'd called it quits on their romance.
"After three beautiful years together, Ryan and Aubrey have mutually decided to part ways," a source told People. "They plan to stay in each other's lives as good friends and support one another's endeavors."
And if his most recent outing is any confirmation, it seems as though Seacrest is still searching for love.