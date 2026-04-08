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Ryan Seacrest Reveals the Relationship 'Test' He Gives to Potential Partners

ryan seacrest dating test partners
Source: MEGA;On Air With Ryan Seacrest/YouTube

Ryan Seacrest revealed the surprising 'test' he gives potential partners.

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April 8 2026, Published 11:04 a.m. ET

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Ryan Seacrest is getting real about his dating life — and the “test” he quietly puts potential partners through.

During the Monday, April 6, episode of On Air With Ryan Seacrest, the longtime host opened up about how he filters dates and what instantly raises red flags for him.

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image of Ryan Seacrest shared his dating 'test' on his radio show.
Source: On Air With Ryan Seacrest/YouTube

Ryan Seacrest shared his dating 'test' on his radio show.

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“I take everybody out for a little exercise. It’s a test,” he shared. “I really look forward to getting up and having my coffee. I think if we can’t share that moment together, it’s a red flag.”

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Source: On Air With Ryan Seacrest/YouTube
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For Seacrest, coffee habits say a lot. He admitted that a simple preference can go a long way when it comes to compatibility.

“So, ‘I need coffee,’ is a green flag. Don’t have a lot, and please don’t put milks and stuff in it,” he added, as his co-hosts Tanya Rad and Sisanie pushed back on his strict take.

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image of The podcast host looks for someone who enjoys coffee in the morning.
Source: On Air With Ryan Seacrest/YouTube

The podcast host looks for someone who enjoys coffee in the morning.

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Still, Seacrest wasn’t budging on his standards.

“Green flag, black coffee drinker,” he doubled down.

But it’s not just about caffeine. The TV personality also pays close attention to how someone treats others during everyday moments.

According to him, “if someone says ‘good morning’ to you on the path and you don’t respond, that is a red flag.”

“When you’re out on a run or a walk or a bike ride, do you say hi to people that pass?” he added, making it clear that simple kindness matters.

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He revealed he can’t stand waking up to harsh sounds, saying it can ruin the entire day before it even begins.

“It’s got to be a chimey thing. Like a pleasant, not a hardcore alarm. Chimes. Green flag,” he explained.

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image of Loud alarms are a dealbreaker for Ryan Seacrest.
Source: MEGA

Loud alarms are a dealbreaker for Ryan Seacrest.

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And when it comes to getting ready, Seacrest has a very specific expectation.

“Cause not 30 [minutes]. It’s not 25. 27 [minutes]. Green flag. If you’re over an hour, and I have been there over an hour. What are you doing?” he shared.

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“How many poses can you make in the mirror for 90-plus minutes?” he continued. “What are you doing? Like, I have to go back to work. You missed your window. Time’s up. We missed our window to do anything.”

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image of The star previously dated Aubrey Paige.
Source: MEGA

The star previously dated Aubrey Paige.

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Seacrest’s candid dating rules come after his most recent relationship with Aubrey Paige. The pair went public in May 2021 after celebrating Memorial Day together in the Hamptons.

At the time, Paige couldn’t help but gush over the star.

"Ryan, never have I ever met a more inspiring man. You make it look so easy, but the truth is there is just nobody quite like you," she wrote on Instagram. "I am so beyond proud of you. Not just for your work ethic, but for your caring heart and the genuine love that you give to others."

However, after three years together, the two decided to go their separate ways.

A source said in April 2024, "They plan to stay in each other’s lives as good friends and support one another’s endeavors."

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