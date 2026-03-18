Single Ryan Seacrest Admits He’s on Tinder: 'I Am So Lonely'

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Ryan Seacrest is looking for love! During the Monday, March 16, episode of Wheel of Fortune, the host, 51, let it slip that he uses a dating app. Seacrest hosted “Love Is in the Air” themed games for newlyweds Lindsay and Tommy Benton and married couple Yolanda and Curtis Townsend.

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Source: MEGA Ryan Seacrest confessed to being on a dating app.

The American Idol star noted he was “so lonely up here” as the only single person on stage. After one of the duos cashed in, co-host Vanna White declared, “What a loveable show!” “I know. I love ‘Love Is in the Air.’ I am so excited to watch all of these shows,” Seacrest replied. “And I’ll be on Tinder tonight, so I can find it.” “Love will be in the air next time,” White joked. “I promise.”

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Source: MEGA Ryan Seacrest has never been married.

Seacrest has never been married and was most recently romantically linked to Aubrey Paige Petcosky. The duo dated for approximately three years before calling it quits in April 2024. "After three beautiful years together, Ryan and Aubrey have mutually decided to part ways," a source told People at the time. "They plan to stay in each other’s lives as good friends and support one another’s endeavors."

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Who Has Ryan Seacrest Dated?

Source: MEGA Ryan Seacrest was in an on-and-off relationship with Shayna Taylor for around eight years.

The media personality also previously dated Julianne Hough for three years, and he was in an on-and-off relationship with Shayna Taylor for around eight years. In 2020, just one month before they broke up, the 51-year-old hinted at how tumultuous his relationship with the model was on Live With Kelly and Ryan. “I just want to say, happy third anniversary to Shayna,” he expressed. “It is our third time together. So we’ve gotten together, broken up, gotten together, broken up. This is number three of being together. So we’re celebrating as well.” In June 2020, a rep said in a statement, “Ryan and Shayna decided to end their romantic relationship amicably some time ago. They remain good friends, each other’s biggest supporters and will always cherish their time together as a couple.”

Is Ryan Seacrest Afraid of Getting Married?

Source: MEGA Ryan Seacrest admitted he was once 'close' to getting married.