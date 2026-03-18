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Single Ryan Seacrest Admits He’s on Tinder: 'I Am So Lonely'

Photo of Ryan Seacrest
Source: MEGA

Single Ryan Seacrest revealed on 'Wheel of Fortune' that he uses the dating app Tinder.

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March 18 2026, Published 11:29 a.m. ET

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Ryan Seacrest is looking for love!

During the Monday, March 16, episode of Wheel of Fortune, the host, 51, let it slip that he uses a dating app.

Seacrest hosted “Love Is in the Air” themed games for newlyweds Lindsay and Tommy Benton and married couple Yolanda and Curtis Townsend.

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Image of Ryan Seacrest confessed to being on a dating app.
Source: MEGA

Ryan Seacrest confessed to being on a dating app.

The American Idol star noted he was “so lonely up here” as the only single person on stage.

After one of the duos cashed in, co-host Vanna White declared, “What a loveable show!”

“I know. I love ‘Love Is in the Air.’ I am so excited to watch all of these shows,” Seacrest replied. “And I’ll be on Tinder tonight, so I can find it.”

“Love will be in the air next time,” White joked. “I promise.”

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Image of Ryan Seacrest has never been married.
Source: MEGA

Ryan Seacrest has never been married.

Seacrest has never been married and was most recently romantically linked to Aubrey Paige Petcosky. The duo dated for approximately three years before calling it quits in April 2024.

"After three beautiful years together, Ryan and Aubrey have mutually decided to part ways," a source told People at the time. "They plan to stay in each other’s lives as good friends and support one another’s endeavors."

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Who Has Ryan Seacrest Dated?

Image of Ryan Seacrest was in an on-and-off relationship with Shayna Taylor for around eight years.
Source: MEGA

Ryan Seacrest was in an on-and-off relationship with Shayna Taylor for around eight years.

The media personality also previously dated Julianne Hough for three years, and he was in an on-and-off relationship with Shayna Taylor for around eight years.

In 2020, just one month before they broke up, the 51-year-old hinted at how tumultuous his relationship with the model was on Live With Kelly and Ryan.

“I just want to say, happy third anniversary to Shayna,” he expressed. “It is our third time together. So we’ve gotten together, broken up, gotten together, broken up. This is number three of being together. So we’re celebrating as well.”

In June 2020, a rep said in a statement, “Ryan and Shayna decided to end their romantic relationship amicably some time ago. They remain good friends, each other’s biggest supporters and will always cherish their time together as a couple.”

Is Ryan Seacrest Afraid of Getting Married?

Image of Ryan Seacrest admitted he was once 'close' to getting married.
Source: MEGA

Ryan Seacrest admitted he was once 'close' to getting married.

During a March 11, 2025, episode of Wheel of Fortune, Seacrest admitted “relationships” are his “biggest fear.” That said, a few years earlier, he was not opposed to getting married one day.

“I love the idea [of getting married],” he insisted during a 2017 episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan. “I figure the longer I wait, the older I’ll be, the closer to death I am, so I can get it in and not [mess] it up.”

Seacrest added that he almost tied the knot with a previous partner but never followed through.

“I did get close and I didn’t do it and it was the right move,” he disclosed. “And my parents have been married for 47 years, and so I have this thing.”

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