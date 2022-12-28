Ryan Seacrest Shades Andy Cohen For Getting Too Drunk During CNN's New Year's Eve Coverage: 'A Good Idea To Scale Back'

Is a feud brewing between Ryan Seacrest and Andy Cohen?

One year after Cohen, 54, got a little too drunk while hosting CNN's New Year's Eve Live alongside Anderson Cooper, Seacrest, 48, weighed in about the situation.

"I don’t advocate drinking when one is on the air,” the American Idol alum, who hosts ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, said in a new interview. “I don’t know how that started as a tradition, but it’s probably a good idea [to scale back], CNN.”