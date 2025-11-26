or
'Shredded' Ryan Seacrest Shocks Fans With His Bulging Biceps: Watch

Source: MEGA; @ryanseacrest/Instagram

Ryan Seacrest shocked fans with a new workout video showing off his pumped biceps.

Nov. 26 2025, Updated 8:12 a.m. ET

Ryan Seacrest is hitting the gym hard!

The 50-year-old TV host jumped on Instagram to share a look at one of his workouts, showing himself powering through bicep curls with two 30-pound dumbbells.

Dressed in a fitted blue tee and acid-washed gray shorts, he lifted away as his trainer counted off each rep.

Source: @ryanseacrest/Instagram

Ryan Seacrest showed off his workout in a new Instagram video.

At one point, the camera zoomed right in on his arms, catching his toned biceps pushing through the sleeves. Seacrest kept the post playful, writing, “The trick is to wear a t-shirt two sizes too small.”

Source: @ryanseacrest/Instagram
Fans quickly filled the comments section with reactions.

Bro is shredded!” one person declared, while another chimed in, “Hello 👋 handsome.”

Someone else joked, “It’s 2025, Kelly Clarkson is still the nation’s sweetheart, but Seacrest is now jacked. Love this for the world.”

Others kept it simple, writing, “Bravo Ryan! 👍👍” and, “Okay jacked 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻.”

Source: @ryanseacrest/Instagram

Fans were shocked by how muscular the host's arms looked.

But not everyone was focused on the muscles, as several followers pointed out his noticeably slimmer face.

“What happened to his cheeks?” one person asked.

Another worried fan wrote, “Don’t overdo it! I’m just being a mom. Think you’re great!”

Ryan Seacrest

This isn’t the first time his appearance has sparked buzz.

Back in June, Seacrest posted a “lately” photo dump on Instagram that included snapshots of workouts, time with his dog and some cooking at home.

Source: @ryanseacrest/Instagram

Some followers also pointed out that Ryan Seacrest looks thinner lately.

The very first picture, however, had people talking because he looked much thinner than usual. Wearing a taupe button-down with tailored pants and a matching belt, the star’s lean frame had followers divided.

He looks frail to me. I hope he’s doing OK!” one user commented, while another added, “Ryan I adore you, but … the big BUT … You are looking too thin. Sometimes being too thin can age a person.”

Source: @ryanseacrest/Instagram
A third pointed out, “Respect your love for fitness and eating well… But you’re looking pretty gaunt.”

Of course, many fans jumped in to defend him.

“I just think it’s rude to tell someone they are too skinny. I get told this a lot and I cannot help it with medication I am on,” one supporter wrote. “Be positive and encouraging, y’all.”

Source: MEGA

Ryan Seacrest's slimmer appearance sparked a debate online.

Still, one follower argued that the concern comes from a real place.

“We’re not being rude. It is an observation. He’s posting the photos and all we’re saying is you look a little thinner than you have throughout the years we’ve watched him. Maybe it’s good that it’s coming from people from the outside, because a lot of times the people that are the closest and love you the most feel uncertain to be brutally honest,” they wrote.

