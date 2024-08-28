Ryan Seacrest Is Bringing His 'Hype-Beast' Energy to 'Wheel of Fortune' After Pat Sajak Retirement: 'It's Hipper, Faster and Less Sleepy'

"Ryan is simply not doing the low-key version of the show that Pat did,” the source shared of the American Idol star, who is taking over for Sajak, 77, after the beloved host ran the show for 42 years.

“He's brought every bit of his 'hype-beast' morning radio and New Year's Eve energy to the production of his first episodes,” the insider shared. “It's a pretty big shift and an obvious grab for a younger generation of viewers than Pat had.”