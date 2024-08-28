Ryan Seacrest Is Bringing His 'Hype-Beast' Energy to 'Wheel of Fortune' After Pat Sajak Retirement: 'It's Hipper, Faster and Less Sleepy'
A whole new game show?
According to an insider, Ryan Seacrest, 49, has transformed Wheel of Fortune since he started filming his first season as host last month following Pat Sajak’s retirement.
"Ryan is simply not doing the low-key version of the show that Pat did,” the source shared of the American Idol star, who is taking over for Sajak, 77, after the beloved host ran the show for 42 years.
“He's brought every bit of his 'hype-beast' morning radio and New Year's Eve energy to the production of his first episodes,” the insider shared. “It's a pretty big shift and an obvious grab for a younger generation of viewers than Pat had.”
While Sajak will likely be missed by viewers, the confidante seemed to be hopeful about Seacrest’s approach to running the program.
“Ryan just makes the whole Wheel experience feel hipper, faster and less sleepy than the version of the show that Pat did for all those years,” they said.
As OK! previously reported, Sajak’s final episode aired on June 7, during which he made an emotional speech to give a fond farewell to fans.
"Well, the time has come to say goodbye," he began. "I have a few thanks and acknowledgments before I go, and I want to start with all watching out there. It's been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes night after night, year after year, decade after decade."
Sajak shared how the TV program was "a safe place for family fun. No social issues, no politics, nothing embarrassing I hope, just a game."
"It became more than that," he explained, noting it was a place where "kids learned their letters, where people from other countries honed their English skills, where families came together along with friends and neighbors, and entire generations."
"What an honor to play even a small part in all of that. Thank you for allowing me into your lives," Sajak signed off.
Seacrest then posted a message, expressing his admiration for Sajak following his final episode.
“Pat, congratulations on an incredible run with Wheel of Fortune! Your dedication, charm, and wit have made the show a beloved part of American television for decades," he wrote.
"Your partnership with Vanna has been nothing short of iconic, and together, you’ve created countless wonderful memories for viewers. You’ve set the standard for hosts everywhere, and this marks the end of an era. Best wishes for all your future endeavors!” the radio personality concluded.
The U.S. Sun reported on the source's remarks.