Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige Spotted at Miami Gym Together After Fueling Breakup Rumors

Source: mega
By:

Jan. 17 2024, Published 3:42 p.m. ET

Ryan Seacrest and girlfriend Aubrey Paige were photographed outside of a Miami, Flo., gym on Tuesday, January 16, weeks after rumors swirled the pair had called it quits.

The American Idol host, 49, was spotted with a gym bag slung over his shoulder while sporting a tight, short-sleeved shirt and a pair of khaki pants, while the model, 26, rocked a cozy look in a pajama-style, animal-print ensemble and sunglasses.

Source: mega

Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige were spotted leaving a Miami gym together.

As OK! previously reported, fans worried Seacrest and Paige may have broken up after the former Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host appeared to celebrate Christmas separately.

However, a few days later, Paige took to her Instagram Story to share a clip from Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest, enthusiastically captioning the video, "GO BABY GO."

Source: mega

The couple has chosen to keep details of their relationship primarily out of the public eye.

On Monday, January 15, the actress appeared to take a jab at the breakup rumors with an image she shared to her Instagram that she captioned, "Wishing everyone a productive Monday …"

"To everyone who watches my life and gossips about it. Don't give up," the post read. "Season 2 is about to come out."

Source: mega

They sparked breakup rumors after seemingly celebrating Christmas separately.

MORE ON:
Ryan Seacrest

Fans flocked to the comments section to show love and support for Paige and her relationship with Seacrest.

One user replied, "Take care and let the jealous haters do their thing," and another cheered, "Let 'em know!! ❤️"

Source: mega

Seacrest and Paige have been linked since 2021.

"I wish you two nothing but happiness," a third wrote. "If Ryan chose you to be with for all this time you must be a wonderful person. All the best and cheering for you!"

"I would like to congratulate you for keeping your relationship private," a fourth chimed in. "I hope season 2 brings you both happiness."

Source: OK!

Seacrest and Paige confirmed their relationship in 2021. Despite keeping their romance very private, a source spilled the younger woman has been "a rock" for the television personality during "tougher times" he's experienced over the last few years.

"Ryan has been very kind to himself recently," the source added at the time. "He regulates himself a lot better and doesn’t burn the candle at both ends. He still loves working, but he’s taking more time for himself."

