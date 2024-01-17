Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige Spotted at Miami Gym Together After Fueling Breakup Rumors

Ryan Seacrest and girlfriend Aubrey Paige were photographed outside of a Miami, Flo., gym on Tuesday, January 16, weeks after rumors swirled the pair had called it quits.

The American Idol host, 49, was spotted with a gym bag slung over his shoulder while sporting a tight, short-sleeved shirt and a pair of khaki pants, while the model, 26, rocked a cozy look in a pajama-style, animal-print ensemble and sunglasses.