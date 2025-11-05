Sabrina Carpenter Hilariously 'Arrests' Single and 'Too Hot' Nicole Kidman During Nashville Concert: 'Call Me'

Article continues below advertisement

Sabrina Carpenter found another suspect to "arrest" during her Nashville concert on November 4: Nicole Kidman! The Tennessee leg of the 26-year-old singer's Short n Sweet tour was held at the Bridgestone Arena and saw Kidman, 58, in the audience, hilariously being symbolically put in handcuffs for being "too hot." Before singing her hit "Juno," Carpenter scanned the crowd until her eyes landed on the Moulin Rouge actress, who stood in the front.

Sabrina Carpenter 'Finds Love' With Nicole Kidman

"Oh my goodness," Carpenter said at the concert. "I expected to find love, but not my soulmate. What is your name?" "Nicole," the Aussie starlet laughed as the stadium lights shined bright on her. "Nicole, where are you from?" Carpenter playfully inquired. "Oh, you're from Nashville. Originally, you’re from Australia, but you live in Nashville, which means if things work out between us, then I guess I'm moving to Nashville." Kidman moved to Nashville in 2007 with her estranged husband Keith Urban, whom she separated from in September after 19 years of marriage.

"You're so Babygirl, I don't know what to do!" the Girls Meets World alum joked as she alluded to Kidman's 2024 erotic thriller. Carpenter then proceeded to take out a pair of pink handcuffs to give to the Oscar winner before belting out: "This one's for Nicole!" Kidman then took to social media to post a clip of the funny moment at the concert. "Thank you @SabrinaCarpenter for arresting me 💕 Call me when you move to #Nashville 😉 #ShortNSweetTour," she captioned the video.

Nicole and Keith Urban's Shocking Divorce

Kidman's outing comes just two months after she filed for divorce from Urban, 58. They share daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. The country singer and the Lion star split due to irreconcilable differences. Kidman also most recently attended the Vogue World: Hollywood event at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles on October 26, where she rocked her version of a revenge dress. The A-lister opened the runway show as she strutted on the catwalk to the song "Put the Blame on Mame" performed by Rita Hayworth in the 1946 flick Gilda.

