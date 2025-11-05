or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Nicole Kidman
OK LogoNEWS

Sabrina Carpenter Hilariously 'Arrests' Single and 'Too Hot' Nicole Kidman During Nashville Concert: 'Call Me'

image of Nicole Kidman was 'arrested' by Sabrina Carpenter during her 'Short n Sweet' concert in Nashville on November 4.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman was 'arrested' by Sabrina Carpenter during her Short n Sweet concert in Nashville on November 4.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 5 2025, Published 1:25 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Sabrina Carpenter found another suspect to "arrest" during her Nashville concert on November 4: Nicole Kidman!

The Tennessee leg of the 26-year-old singer's Short n Sweet tour was held at the Bridgestone Arena and saw Kidman, 58, in the audience, hilariously being symbolically put in handcuffs for being "too hot."

Before singing her hit "Juno," Carpenter scanned the crowd until her eyes landed on the Moulin Rouge actress, who stood in the front.

Article continues below advertisement

Sabrina Carpenter 'Finds Love' With Nicole Kidman

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @nicolekidman/Instagram

Nicole Kidman attended Sabrina Carpenter's concert on November 4.

"Oh my goodness," Carpenter said at the concert. "I expected to find love, but not my soulmate. What is your name?"

"Nicole," the Aussie starlet laughed as the stadium lights shined bright on her. "Nicole, where are you from?" Carpenter playfully inquired. "Oh, you're from Nashville. Originally, you’re from Australia, but you live in Nashville, which means if things work out between us, then I guess I'm moving to Nashville."

Kidman moved to Nashville in 2007 with her estranged husband Keith Urban, whom she separated from in September after 19 years of marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

image of The 'Espresso' singer playfully called out Nicole Kidman at her concert.
Source: MEGA

The 'Espresso' singer playfully called out Nicole Kidman at her concert.

"You're so Babygirl, I don't know what to do!" the Girls Meets World alum joked as she alluded to Kidman's 2024 erotic thriller.

Carpenter then proceeded to take out a pair of pink handcuffs to give to the Oscar winner before belting out: "This one's for Nicole!"

Kidman then took to social media to post a clip of the funny moment at the concert. "Thank you @SabrinaCarpenter for arresting me 💕 Call me when you move to #Nashville 😉 #ShortNSweetTour," she captioned the video.

MORE ON:
Nicole Kidman

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole and Keith Urban's Shocking Divorce

image of The Oscar winner and the country singer split in September after 19 years of marriage.
Source: MEGA

The Oscar winner and the country singer split in September after 19 years of marriage.

Kidman's outing comes just two months after she filed for divorce from Urban, 58. They share daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

The country singer and the Lion star split due to irreconcilable differences.

Kidman also most recently attended the Vogue World: Hollywood event at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles on October 26, where she rocked her version of a revenge dress.

The A-lister opened the runway show as she strutted on the catwalk to the song "Put the Blame on Mame" performed by Rita Hayworth in the 1946 flick Gilda.

image of Nicole Kidman flaunted her beauty at the Vogue World event last month.
Source: @voguemagazine/Instagram

Nicole Kidman flaunted her beauty at the Vogue World event last month.

The black satin gown was designed by Matthieu Blazy for Chanel and also had a long slit that paid tribute to Hayworth's iconic frock in the Old Hollywood film.

Kidman's blonde hair was curled to perfection and her makeup exuded vintage glamour with red lips and dark smokey eyes.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.