Why Did Nicole Kidman Keep Keith Urban Marriage Troubles Hidden From Her Friends?
Oct. 2 2025, Published 12:05 p.m. ET
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s marital woes were not only a shock to their fans but also to their friends, as the A Family Affair actress kept her separation and troubles leading up to it a secret from her loved ones.
In a new interview, a source close to Kidman revealed why she hid her split from Urban for several months before news of their breakup hit headlines on Tuesday, September 29.
Nicole Kidman Tried to Save Her Marriage
“Nicole had been trying to get them to work on their marriage and did not want this to get out to the public,” the insider shared. “She didn’t tell many friends what was really going on with them and was holding this in for months. They had both been spending a lot of time apart due to work commitments and have been living separate lives. Her and Keith were not on the same page.”
The former couple’s “schedules have remained the same throughout their marriage,” and “there’s nothing new or different in that regard that has caused them to grow apart.” However, the source claimed the longtime couple was “moving in two different directions.”
Keith Urban Was 'All Over the Place' During His Marriage
The insider explained how Urban was “all over the place, all the time” during his relationship, while Kidman kept her work and personal life well-balanced to be able to tend to their children, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. The actress also shares two adopted children with her first ex-husband, Tom Cruise: Isabella, 32, and Connor, 30.
Nicole Kidman Remains 'Constant Presence' in Her Children's Lives
“He’s been away on tour since June and in Australia for August. Nicole has always been able to be a force with work and be a constant presence in her children’s lives,” they added. “She’s at the top of her career, but she’s also a working mom who still prioritizes her children. I don’t think you can compare her schedule to any other working actor.”
'Keith Has Not Been Honest' With Nicole Kidman
One day after their split was announced, Nicole formally filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.” While they have a pre-planned agreement regarding their two daughters, a separate source suggested the Holland actress is devastated about her marriage coming to an end — especially since Keith sparked dating rumors with his guitar player Maggie Baugh.
“Keith has not been honest,” the insider claimed. “She wanted to save their marriage and believed that she could, but it seems he’s already moved on.”