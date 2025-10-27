CELEBRITY STYLE AND FASHION NEWS Newly Single Nicole Kidman Shocks Fans at Vogue World in Jaw-Dropping Gown After Messy Keith Urban Split: Watch Source: MEGA; @voguemagazine/Instagram Nicole Kidman looked unbothered by her split from Keith Urban at the Vogue World: Hollywood runway show. Rebecca Friedman Oct. 27 2025, Updated 9:29 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Nicole Kidman showed Keith Urban what he's missing out on as she dominated the runway in a show-stopping ensemble at Vogue World: Hollywood. The Babygirl actress opened the star-studded runway event at the Paramount Studios lot in Los Angeles on Sunday, October 26, roughly one month after news broke about her shocking separation from the famed country singer. As Vogue's October cover star, Kidman emerged at the show's start as she walked to a backstage version of "Put the Blame on Mame" — performed by Rita Hayworth in the 1946 classic film Gilda.

Kidman had quite the dramatic entrance, as it began with a black-and-white clip of the Oscar-winning actress on stage while surrounded by several male dancers. The video, directed by Baz Luhrmann, ended with her about to walk outside before she emerged in-person on the Vogue World runway.

Source: @voguemagazine/Instagram Nicole Kidman looked flawless on the runway.

For the occasion, Kidman donned a Chanel by Matthieu Blazy black satin dress that was detailed with gorgeous black satin camellias. The breathtaking gown featured a slit, which showed off Kidman's toned legs, and resembled the black dress Hayworth wore in the iconic Gilda scene. Kidman channeled old Hollywood with her makeup, too, sporting a captivating red lip and daring smokey eye. Her hair was styled with voluminous curls and parted to the side.

Nicole Kidman Files for Divorce From Keith Urban

Source: @voguemagazine/Instagram Nicole Kidman styled a Chanel by Matthieu Blazy black satin dress.

Kidman looked confident on the runway despite being in the midst of a sad separation from her husband of more than 19 years. Her flawless appearance at Vogue World: Hollywood occurred less than one month after she filed for divorce from Urban on September 30, citing irreconcilable differences. As OK! previously reported, a source revealed at the end of last month that the Big Little Lies actress and the "Blue Ain't Your Color" singer had been living apart "since the beginning of summer."

Source: @voguemagazine/Instagram Nicole Kidman reportedly tried to save her marriage.

"Keith has acquired his own residence in Nashville and has moved out of their family home," the insider shockingly confessed. According to multiple insiders, the split was once-sided, as Kidman was working desperately to save their marriage. The Eyes Wide Shut actress has reportedly been the one taking care of her and Urban's two kids — Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14 — and is "holding the family together through this difficult time since Keith has been gone."

Source: MEGA Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman were married for 19 years before their split.