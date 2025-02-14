Did Sabrina Carpenter Diss Ex Barry Keoghan in Her New 'Please Please Please' Music Video With Dolly Parton? Watch
Sabrina Carpenter appeared to reference her breakup from Barry Keoghan in the music video for her and Dolly Parton's new rendition of the former's song "Please Please Please."
In the video for her original solo track, which was released in June 2024, Carpenter enlisted her then-boyfriend to play her character's love interest.
In the older video, the singer acts as her beau's ride-or-die despite his crimes, but at the end, she ties him up on a chair, handcuffs him and covers his mouth with duct tape.
In the blonde beauty's new version with Parton, the body of a man wearing the same outfit as Keoghan's character — a white tank top — is seen with a bag over his head in the bed of a pickup truck being driven by the ladies.
It appears the women have plans to bury the body, as they also have shovels in the car as a police vehicle chases them down the road.
Since the "Espresso" crooner, 25, and the Irish actor, 32, split around December 2024, fans believe Carpenter was taking a dig at her beau.
"Yeah sis definitely killed him off," one fan wrote on social media in reaction to the theory, while another declared, "Our girl is done with him."
"He f----- up, he got what she had warned him about. And dropped it at v-day," a third person noted of the Friday, February 14, release, with a fourth tweeting, "Barry got clocked bad."
When news of their one-year romance coming to an end first broke, things seemed amicable, with a source telling a publication at the time, "They are both young and career-focused, so they've decided to take a break."
However, things soon turned messy, as rumors spread the Oscar nominee may have cheated with influencer Breckie Hill, who fueled the gossip by "liking" a post about the buzz.
Keoghan began receiving hate on social media amid the drama, prompting him to speak out.
"I can only sit and take so much. I have to respond now because it's gettin to a place where too many lines are being crossed," he wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "I deactivated my [Instagram] account because I can no longer let this stuff distract from my family and my work."
"The messages I have received no person should ever have to read them," the movie star continued. "Absolute lies, hatred, disgusting commentary about my appearance, character, how I am as a parent and every other inhumane thing you can imagine."
Eventually, Hill spoke out to clear the air and denied hooking up with Keoghan. She claimed she took so long to clarify the situation because she was in the hospital after a skiing accident.
"To put it simply for you all, no, I did not get with Barry. I have never even encountered this man in my life," she insisted. "The only time I’ve seen him is on my TV screen from watching Saltburn."
Hill explained she "liked" posts about the rumors only because she thought it "was so ridiculous."