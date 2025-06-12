Sabrina Carpenter Poses Completely Naked While Leaning Over a Hookah in Scandalous Photo

The musician lives with a non-strict agenda, whether it comes to her clothes or releasing fresh music.

"I’m at that point in my life where I’m like, 'Wait a second, there’s no rules,'" she quipped to the magazine. "If I’m inspired to write and make something new, I would rather do that. Why would I wait three years just for the sake of waiting three years? It’s all about what feels right. I’m learning to listen to that a lot more, instead of what is perceived as the right or wrong move."

The Girl Meets World alum is working on listening to herself over critics, headlines and social media rumors, which she generally deems false.

"People underestimate how tricky it is to navigate being a young woman, having relationships, and then having a bunch of strangers have opinions on them," she explained. "Because surely, all of these people that are commenting, if they had the same microscope on their personal lives, I don’t think they’d be as eloquently spoken as me. I know it’s a tale as old as time. It’s just unfortunate that it’s still a tale."