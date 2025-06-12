Sabrina Carpenter Poses Completely Naked While Leaning Over a Hookah in Scandalous Photo
Sabrina Carpenter is a "busy woman" — who can blame her for leaving clothes behind?
The "Espresso" singer, 26, stripped naked, wearing nothing but white thigh-high socks, on the cover of Rolling Stone, released on Thursday, June 12.
Carpenter kneeled over a hookah pipe on the ground, with long blonde hair extensions covering her chest. She caressed herself as she gazed off into the distance.
In another photo from the shoot, the singer bared her toned abs in a matching blue and white checkered bra and underwear. Long pieces of fabric extended from the bottom wiring and into a train that cascaded behind her as she posed among trees.
Later on, the pop star wore her signature corseted bodysuit in a white floral pattern. She laid in the grass for another sultry snapshot while donning fishnet tights.
In one ethereal photo, she sported a yellow gown with a high neckline as she sat on a rock with a martini glass in hand. The design featured a high slit that exposed her long legs, which extended into a pond.
Sabrina Carpenter's No-Nonsense Outlook on Life
The musician lives with a non-strict agenda, whether it comes to her clothes or releasing fresh music.
"I’m at that point in my life where I’m like, 'Wait a second, there’s no rules,'" she quipped to the magazine. "If I’m inspired to write and make something new, I would rather do that. Why would I wait three years just for the sake of waiting three years? It’s all about what feels right. I’m learning to listen to that a lot more, instead of what is perceived as the right or wrong move."
The Girl Meets World alum is working on listening to herself over critics, headlines and social media rumors, which she generally deems false.
"People underestimate how tricky it is to navigate being a young woman, having relationships, and then having a bunch of strangers have opinions on them," she explained. "Because surely, all of these people that are commenting, if they had the same microscope on their personal lives, I don’t think they’d be as eloquently spoken as me. I know it’s a tale as old as time. It’s just unfortunate that it’s still a tale."
Sabrina Carpenter Addresses Love Triangle With Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett
Carpenter has tuned out public drama since the 2021 love triangle controversy between herself, Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett. Fans were convinced she stole Rodrigo's man after the latter's hit "Driver's License" referenced a "blonde girl" who made her insecure.
"All I knew was that it wasn’t going to stop me from doing what I loved, ever. That’s kind of how I’ve always felt," she expressed. "Sometimes, it’s about how you are able to be resilient. What that era taught me was to just trust myself, and trust that everything is going to work out the way it’s supposed to, and trust that relationships are put into your life for a reason. You might not see that in the moment, but you see it later."