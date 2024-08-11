Sabrina Carpenter Shrieks Mid-Performance After Pyrotechnic Mishap at Outside Lands: Watch
Is Sabrina Carpenter OK?
On Saturday, August 10, while performing at the Outside Lands music festival, the blonde beauty, 25, experienced some technical difficulties with her onstage fireworks.
In a clip of the performance — which was uploaded to X, formerly known as Twitter — the “Please Please Please” singer was entertaining the crowd as the pyrotechnics came on, however, the star then let out a scream as a spark appeared to land on her chest.
The musician then looked back in shock as she ran away from the sparks and covered her mouth in fear. Though Carpenter has not confirmed if she was injured, the incident caused quite the stir, as the performers all exited the stage.
In response to the footage — which was posted along with the caption “Sabrina Carpenter suffered a little scare during tonight’s pyrotechnics ending at #OutsideLands” — fans showed their sympathy for the Disney alum after the shocking incident.
“THE SCREAMING,” one person penned, referencing the many shrieks the actress made, while another said, “HELPP POOR SABRINA.”
“'A little scare’ girl was ‘bout to faint,” one more person joked.
This accident came as Carpenter has had tons of success this year. The “Espresso” songstress’ music has hit the top of the charts this summer as she prepares to release her new album Short n' Sweet.
One of Carpenters biggest achievements as of late was opening for numerous shows on Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour.
The duo have since become fast friends, however, this did not stop Carpenter from being a part of in Kim Kardashian's SKIMS campaign, despite Swift and Kardashian’s beef.
In a June interview, Carpenter responded to backlash about her choice to be in the April underwear campaign.
"As much as people want to believe you’re tuned into every little thing, I’m not because I’m constantly working. In that scenario, I’ve been very, very communicative with her about that situation, and I just love her so much and support her till the end," Carpenter said of the 14-time Grammy winner.
"So it was no weirdness for me, but I know people will just say things because that’s all they have time to do," she added.
Despite insisting there was not bad blood in regards to the situation, Carpenter was still harassed by trolls.
"After everything Taylor did for you, this is your way to say thank you? Sponsoring the woman who caused her so much pain?" one person wrote, while another said, "Okay. She's one of the best friends of @taylorswift. But why is she endorsing a brand of her friend's enemy?"
A third added, "Oh honey you’re gorgeous but not this brand," as a fourth critic noted, "How she gonna open for Taylor Swift, then work with Kim Kardashian."