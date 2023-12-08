Olivia Rodrigo Fesses Up to 'Accidentally Following' Ex Joshua Bassett While Social Media 'Stalking Him': 'Very Embarrassing'
Following your ex on Instagram is a "bad idea right?"
Olivia Rodrigo owned up to the infamous time she followed her ex-boyfriend Joshua Bassett in July 2022 during a guest appearance on the Thursday night, December 7, episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
"I try to follow zero people because it helps me be off of my phone, you know, off of social media," the "Good 4 U" singer told Jimmy Fallon while promoting her upcoming musical appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend — alongside guest host Adam Driver.
"I had this very embarrassing encounter once where I was stalking my ex — as one does, sue me, sorry — and I accidentally followed him because I was stalking him," Rodrigo confessed regarding the time she clicked a button by mistake, launching herself into public scrutiny and humiliation.
"I was just following one person so it was super obvious that I was following him, and my friend ran into my room like, 'Oh my God, did you mean to follow him?! Unfollow him!' And I went and grabbed my phone like, 'S---, oh my God!'"
To make matters worse, her device ran out of battery before she could try to fix the situation.
"I went to open the Instagram app, and the second that I opened the app, my phone died!" Rodrigo recalled. "I couldn’t find a charger so I was just following my ex for a while. It was quite embarrassing."
The "vampire" singer was so mortified, Rodrigo confessed she even played into online theories about her account being hacked, as some fans thought it wasn't the brunette beauty's own doing and instead a cruel prank done by internet trolls.
Rodrigo made sure the horrific mistake would never happen again by creating a "finsta" (a fake Instagram account), allowing her to "lurk" without the possibility of following someone under her own username or double tapping a photo she didn't mean to.
While the "drivers license" hitmaker didn't specifically name-drop Bassett during the late night talk show, there are only so many times an accident as public as this one happens to a celebrity.
Fans went absolutely crazy more than one year ago, when Rodrigo's singular person she followed showed up as "@joshuatbassett" — aka her former flame and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series costar, whom she was rumored to be dating in 2020 while filming the show.
"Olivia Rodrigo following Josh and then unfollowing him when she doesn’t follow anyone else?? Hello??" one frantic fan questioned, while another exclaimed: "I just woke up but OLIVIA FOLLOWED (AND UNFOLLOWED) JOSH????"
"I'm not sure if Olivia's Insta was hacked or what actually happened but she followed Josh," a third supporter speculated, as a fourth agreed, stating, "Olivia's Instagram said she followed Josh but it’s back to zero now. She was probably hacked."