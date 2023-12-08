Olivia Rodrigo Fesses Up to 'Accidentally Following' Ex Joshua Bassett While Social Media 'Stalking Him': 'Very Embarrassing'

"I try to follow zero people because it helps me be off of my phone, you know, off of social media," the "Good 4 U" singer told Jimmy Fallon while promoting her upcoming musical appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend — alongside guest host Adam Driver.

"I had this very embarrassing encounter once where I was stalking my ex — as one does, sue me, sorry — and I accidentally followed him because I was stalking him," Rodrigo confessed regarding the time she clicked a button by mistake, launching herself into public scrutiny and humiliation.