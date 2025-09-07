ENTERTAINMENT Sabrina Carpenter Turns Heads in Sheer Lace Floor-Length Gown and Feather Boa on 2025 VMAs Red Carpet: See Photos Source: MEGA Sabrina Carpenter brought glamour to the 2025 VMAs red carpet. The star's look channeled Old Hollywood glam, as the dress was adorned with red lace and glitter. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Sept. 7 2025, Published 7:50 p.m. ET

Sabrina Carpenter brought glamour to the 2025 MTV Video and Music Awards red carpet. The “Please Please Please” singer, 26, turned heads in a sheer floor-length gown at the Sunday, September 7, award show held at New York’s USB Stadium. Carpenter’s look channeled Old Hollywood glam, as the dress was adorned with red lace and glitter, completing the look with her blonde hair styled in loose waves.

Sabrina Carpenter Stunned in Lace and Glitter

Source: MEGA Sabrina Carpenter added a playful leather boa.