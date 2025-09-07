Sabrina Carpenter Turns Heads in Sheer Lace Floor-Length Gown and Feather Boa on 2025 VMAs Red Carpet: See Photos
Sabrina Carpenter brought glamour to the 2025 MTV Video and Music Awards red carpet.
The “Please Please Please” singer, 26, turned heads in a sheer floor-length gown at the Sunday, September 7, award show held at New York’s USB Stadium. Carpenter’s look channeled Old Hollywood glam, as the dress was adorned with red lace and glitter, completing the look with her blonde hair styled in loose waves.
Sabrina Carpenter Stunned in Lace and Glitter
The “Manchild” singer finished the over-the-top look with a lavender feather boa.
This likely isn’t Carpenter’s only look of the night, as she is set to hit the stage later that evening to perform at the awards ceremony.