Sad Last Days: Queen Elizabeth Was 'Confused' and 'in a Lot of Pain' Before Her Death
Queen Elizabeth II's health was allegedly in severe decline before her death in September 2022.
A source recently revealed to a news outlet that the mother of King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward was secretly struggling with eyesight and hearing issues prior to her passing at 96.
"For the last years of her life, certainly from when her husband died, the Queen was in a lot of pain," they shared, referencing Prince Philip’s death in April 2021.
"In the final months, of course, it got very much worse; by the time of the Platinum Jubilee, she couldn’t see very much, she couldn’t hear very much, and she was easily confused," the insider explained.
"She barely moved from her apartments in Windsor Castle. Appearing on the balcony at Windsor Castle for the Jubilee required a titanic effort," they added.
While the Queen's death certificate indicated that she died of "old age," others speculated she may have died from cancer.
Royal author Gyles Brandreth alluded that she was suffering from bone cancer, which symptoms matched up with her reported "episodic mobility problems." The mother-of-four was even allegedly using a wheelchair to get around in private.
Royal correspondent Robert Jobson described the complicated details as to how Elizabeth was able to make it to the Windsor balcony to greet her subjects for the Platinum Jubilee in June 2022.
"On her insistence, a military-style exercise was put in place so that no one could see she was having to use a wheelchair," he wrote. "In considerable discomfort, Her Majesty was taken by wheelchair to the helicopter pad at Windsor."
"At the Palace, she was wheeled right up to the balcony doors, then helped to her feet so that she could stand — with the aid of a walking stick — alongside Charles and Camilla, plus William and his family," Jobson added about the elaborate plan.
"After a firework display, the Queen smiled with delight. It was her last salute to her people," he concluded about the big day and last large public appearance for the monarch.
The Daily Beast reported on the source's comments.