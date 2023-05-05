ABC's Deborah Roberts Calls Royal Family 'Messed Up' and 'Standoffish' as Coronation Rapidly Approaches

"When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes king, I know you will give him and his wife, Camilla, the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as queen consort as she continues her own loyal service," the late matriarch, who sadly passed in September, said in February 2022.

Prior to his marriage to Camilla, Charles wed Princess Diana in 1981, and they welcomed Prince William and Prince Harry. The infamous marriage ended in 1996 when the royal couple's divorce was finalized. A year later, the blonde beauty died in a tragic car accident at age 36.