ABC's Deborah Roberts Calls Royal Family 'Messed Up' and 'Standoffish' as Coronation Rapidly Approaches
Deborah Roberts shared her opinions on the royal family's drama ahead of the coronation this weekend.
In a recent interview for Radio Times, the ABC journalist bashed the brood, particularly singling out King Charles.
"[Charles] is austere and a little bit standoffish. His mother [Queen Elizabeth II] was, too, but we didn't have a lot of female heads of state around the world when she was ruling," the star began.
"The royal family are just as messed up as any other family, and we kind of like seeing that," she added, surely referring to the drama between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the clan.
Roberts, who is married to the Today show's Al Roker, added that having a king on the throne feels "more outdated" than a queen.
The TV personality then brought up King Charles' controversial past with Princess Diana and his current marriage.
"Charles is a man who a lot of people associate with breaking Princess Diana's heart," she said.
"Camilla is going to be referred to as Queen, not Queen Consort," Roberts noted about the 74-year-old's long-time mistress that he married in 2005. "So there's that feeling that another woman is taking Diana's place next to the king on the throne."
At the 2005 wedding, it was announced Camilla would "use the title HRH the Princess Consort" when King Charles took the throne.
However, before her Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth announced Camilla's title had been revised.
"When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes king, I know you will give him and his wife, Camilla, the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as queen consort as she continues her own loyal service," the late matriarch, who sadly passed in September, said in February 2022.
Prior to his marriage to Camilla, Charles wed Princess Diana in 1981, and they welcomed Prince William and Prince Harry. The infamous marriage ended in 1996 when the royal couple's divorce was finalized. A year later, the blonde beauty died in a tragic car accident at age 36.