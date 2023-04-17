Kate Middleton 'Resents' Meghan Markle For Making Her Miss Queen Elizabeth's Final Hours, Claims Author
Queen Elizabeth II was surrounded by her loved ones when she passed in September 2022, but notably absent from her bedside was Kate Middleton — though that isn't what the Princess of Wales intended.
According to royal author Robert Jobson, the mother-of-three wanted to see the late monarch in her final hours, but because King Charles allegedly didn't want Meghan Markle there, Kate had to stay back as well.
"Harry was insisting Meghan travel with him to Scotland as the Queen’s life ebbed away but the King said it was only for the children and grandchildren to be with the Queen," Jobson explained to a publication, noting Charles told Prince Harry, "If Catherine doesn’t come, Meghan can’t either, it’s not appropriate for wives to attend."
"Privately, he wanted to say Meghan was not welcome. But he couldn't say that to Harry, so he personally intervened and asked Kate to stay back so that it was fairer on Meghan," the royal expert continued. "Kate deliberately stayed away but she desperately wanted to be there with the Queen in her last moments. That’s eaten Kate up and has built up resentment towards Meghan."
The incident is just one of many that has contributed to girls' fractured relationship, as things seemed to hit a boiling point prior to the Sussexes' 2018 wedding.
In Harry's memoir, he detailed how Kate sent Meghan a few rude text messages about Princess Charlotte's flower girl dress not fitting correctly, and things became so heated that he found his wife "sobbing on the floor."
Kate apologized for the argument the next day, however, the two clearly never fully mended ties, and it seems the situation surrounding the queen's death may be what prompted Kate to ensure Meghan doesn't attend the coronation in May.
After it was revealed that only the Duke of Sussex would be flying out for the big day, royal guru Tom Bower explained on the April 13 episode of GB News that he believes Kate "prevented Meghan from coming and said she 'wouldn’t have her there under any circumstances.' If [Meghan] did come, she’d have to sit at the back."
NZ Herald reported on Jobson's words, which he originally gave to Australia's Daily Telegraph.