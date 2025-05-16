Salma Hayek Reveals Why She Almost Turned Down 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Cover

"At the beginning, I said, 'I'm going to do this. I'm going to work out.' But I didn't," she recalled to an outlet. "So as it was getting closer, I started putting weights on my ankles and walking around. I shouldn't be doing this. I was so stressed out. And once we were doing it, I loved it."

Hayek said that the shoot was "emotionally" difficult to prepare for.

"First, it was like, 'What?' And then everybody was like, 'Yes, this is great,'" she explained. "And then I was very excited. They told me I couldn't tell anyone, so it was like doing a Marvel movie."