Salma Hayek Poses Topless in Behind-the-Scenes Video From 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Shoot: Watch

The actress, 58, went topless in a behind-the-scenes clip from her photoshoot in between sultry swimsuit shots .

Nothing was off the table for Salma Hayek 's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover .

In another clip, she strutted toward the camera in a zebra-print bikini . The white screen behind her was digitally altered in post-production so that she appeared to be walking among live zebras.

The mom-of-one covered her b------ with her hands as she lay on a daybed. The only visible accessories were her wedding ring and a thin gold chain.

Hayek also rocked a fiery red two-piece and flowy cover-up while posing in front of a scenic building. Assistants held the fabric out to the side and blew her with a fan so that the shot appeared more dramatic.

The actress kicked off her behind-the-scenes recap with a sultry video posing in front of the ocean. She wore a navy bikini with purple ties as she ran her hands through her hair and mugged for the camera.

She completed the Instagram carousel with a video of herself wearing a tiny maroon top and thong, complemented by an orange robe she slung off her shoulders.