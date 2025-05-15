Salma Hayek Poses Topless in Behind-the-Scenes Video From 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Shoot: Watch
Nothing was off the table for Salma Hayek's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover.
The actress, 58, went topless in a behind-the-scenes clip from her photoshoot in between sultry swimsuit shots.
Salma Hayek's Daring Photos
The mom-of-one covered her b------ with her hands as she lay on a daybed. The only visible accessories were her wedding ring and a thin gold chain.
In another clip, she strutted toward the camera in a zebra-print bikini. The white screen behind her was digitally altered in post-production so that she appeared to be walking among live zebras.
Hayek also rocked a fiery red two-piece and flowy cover-up while posing in front of a scenic building. Assistants held the fabric out to the side and blew her with a fan so that the shot appeared more dramatic.
The actress kicked off her behind-the-scenes recap with a sultry video posing in front of the ocean. She wore a navy bikini with purple ties as she ran her hands through her hair and mugged for the camera.
She completed the Instagram carousel with a video of herself wearing a tiny maroon top and thong, complemented by an orange robe she slung off her shoulders.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Hayek thanked photographer Ruven Afanador and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in the caption of the post, which featured "Hier encore" by Charles Aznavour playing in the background.
"Thank you...for one of the most fun shoots of my life and for granting me my wish for shooting it in my beloved home country Mexico #siswim2025 #VIVAMEXICO," she wrote underneath the Wednesday, May 14, social media share.
The day before, she published another inside look at her shoot, whether crawling through the sand as she spilled out of her top, caressing her topless body in the pool or letting waves crash over her.
Actress Eva Mendes commented, "Yes please," while most of the 15,000 other comments praised Hayek's ageless physique.
"Name a more perfect woman. I'll wait," one person wrote, while another called her an "absolute goddess."
Salma Hayek's Thoughts on Being the Next 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Cover Model
"I remember when I was young, a long, long time ago, I was always excited to see the Swimsuit Issue of Sports Illustrated, and [thinking] ‘Who’s going to be in it?’" she told the outlet. "Of course, I didn’t look like a model, so it never crossed my mind that one day I would be in it. If somebody had told me I was gonna be in it at 58, I would have sent them to the madhouse, but the world has changed, and that’s exciting."
Hayek is proud to show off her toned body with confidence, regardless of her age.
"It’s OK, maybe even cool, to be past 50 and still be able to feel not just s---, but for me, to be free and not be self-conscious of your body like you have to hide," she said.