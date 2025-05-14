or
Salma Hayek, 58, Strips Down in Bikini for 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Cover: Hot Photos

Photo of Salma Hayek
Source: @salmahayek/instagram

Salma Hayek sizzled in several sultry swimsuits on the cover of 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.'

By:

May 14 2025, Published 11:38 a.m. ET

Salma Hayek has still got it.

The actress, 58, made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut on Tuesday, May 13, with a sizzling bikini cover photo.

swcvrselma
Source: @salmahayek/instagram

Salma Hayek sizzled on the cover of 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.'

The Frida alum flaunted her cleavage in a green tie-front bikini with a tiny thong. She placed both hands on her soaked strands as she kneeled inside the pool and "smized" for the camera at Cuixmala luxury resort. Hayek adorned the look with a stack of necklaces and gold body chain.

In another snapshot, the actress wore a leopard two-piece and toe rings while lounging poolside on a towel. She also rocked a fiery red bikini and coverup that flowed behind her in the wind and a lace, beaded and feathered Alexander McQueen dress.

salma hayek instagram
Source: @salmahayek/instagram

Salma Hayek is aging with ease.

Hayek stripped down to nothing but a tiny bikini bottom in one image as she covered her chest with her hands. Her mouth was agape while she lay on a daybed, piercing the camera with her eyes from below. She went topless in the swimming pool as well, caressing her bare body as she shook her head.

Source: Entertainment Tonight/YouTube

Salma Hayek showed off her age-defying body.

Salma Hayek

salma hayek pinault instagram
Source: @salmahayek/instagram

Salma Hayek flaunted her toned physique in an array of bikinis.

In one photo, she donned a zebra bikini while walking through a field of live zebras, seemingly unfazed by the flock of animals.

She proceeded to model in the shower, on the sand, under a rock by the ocean and on the balcony of what appeared to be her hotel room.

salma hayek bikini instagram
Source: @salmahayek/instagram

Salma Hayek posed at a luxury resort.

"I remember when I was young, a long, long time ago, I was always excited to see the Swimsuit Issue of Sports Illustrated, and [thinking] ‘Who’s going to be in it?’" she recalled to the outlet. "Of course, I didn’t look like a model, so it never crossed my mind that one day I would be in it. If somebody had told me I was gonna be in it at 58, I would have sent them to the madhouse, but the world has changed, and that’s exciting."

salma hayek thirst trap photos
Source: @salmahayek/Instagram

Salma Hayek posed topless in one snapshot.

The mom-of-one is proud to represent a generation of mature women who feel comfortable and confident in their aging bodies.

"It’s OK, maybe even cool, to be past 50 and still be able to feel not just s---, but for me, to be free and not be self-conscious of your body like you have to hide," she explained.

Hayek further emphasized how she wants those who see her new photos to remember to "put all your effort in finding the joy in any given situation."

