Salma Hayek Nearly Pops Out of Her Bikini During Vacation: Photos

With the ocean behind her and the wind blowing through her hair, Hayek confidently showed off her toned midsection — and almost spilled out of her bikini in the process.

“#SpringBreak ☀️🌴,” she wrote in the caption of the post.

Naturally, fans couldn’t get enough and lit up the comments section with love.

“SALMA HAYEK IN THE SUN… LITERALLY!!!☀️🌴🩷,” one excited follower wrote.

Another added, “Looks like a lovely adventure 👏.”

“oooh Salma my lifelong #1 crush, you have always been & continue to be gorgeous❤️❤️❤️,” a fan gushed.

“Just wow😮,” a fourth follower simply put.