Salma Hayek Nearly Pops Out of Her Bikini During Vacation: Photos
Salma Hayek is once again proving she’s the queen of effortless glam.
The 58-year-old actress turned heads while soaking up the sun aboard a luxury yacht, barefoot and glowing during golden hour. She posed in a black-and-white abstract bikini top that was barely holding on, paired with breezy white pants and a loose open linen shirt.
With the ocean behind her and the wind blowing through her hair, Hayek confidently showed off her toned midsection — and almost spilled out of her bikini in the process.
“#SpringBreak ☀️🌴,” she wrote in the caption of the post.
Naturally, fans couldn’t get enough and lit up the comments section with love.
“SALMA HAYEK IN THE SUN… LITERALLY!!!☀️🌴,” one excited follower wrote.
Another added, “Looks like a lovely adventure 👏.”
“oooh Salma my lifelong #1 crush, you have always been & continue to be gorgeous❤️❤️❤️,” a fan gushed.
“Just wow😮,” a fourth follower simply put.
The racy vacation update comes shortly after Hayek opened up about her skincare secrets — and gave credit to her daughter, Valentina, 17, whom she shares with husband François-Henri Pinault.
"That one knows everything," she said during a People interview.
"She knows products that you cannot even imagine that exists," Hayek continued. "I'm like, 'What is that?' And she's like, 'Oh, it's a this for the...whatever.' So I can teach her anything. She's the expert."
She went on to share how knowledgeable Valentina is.
"Sometimes she says, 'I’m going to go to Koreatown to get some beauty products.' And I’m like, 'Get me some.' But then I say, 'Get me some again,' and she brings something different. She goes, 'No, this is the latest now. Try this.' I don't even know the names of the brands. But she's obsessed,” she said.
Valentina, who’s a full-on beauty lover, confirmed her obsession in her own interview with Vogue Mexico.
"I love makeup, I have a lot of it, but I don't do it to be very pretty or because I want to remove imperfections," she shared. "Sometimes I don't want to apply concealer because I think dark circles add something else. I like to wear makeup in lots of colors and, I don't know, I like to explore it."
With her 18th birthday on the horizon, Hayek’s been feeling emotional about the changes ahead. In a heartfelt Instagram post from 2024, she reflected on Valentina’s 17th birthday.
“My baby last birthday at home (for now),” she wrote, revealing that Valentina is likely moving out before September.
“She makes me laugh all day, teaches me so many things, keeps me motivated, inspires in so many ways makes me want to dance sing and cook and makes life so exciting,” she noted. “I love you sooooooooo much mi Vale 💋🙏♥️.”
As for what’s next, Valentina said she’s eyeing a future in the film world — just like her mom.
"I want different things, but I almost always move between four,” she the magazine. “I would like to be an actress and then a director because that is what makes sense in my head.”
"Also, I think it must be more difficult to be a director if you don't have experience on the other side of the screen, that could help directing,” she added.