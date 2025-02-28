Salma Hayek, 58, Stuns in Animal Print Swimsuit: See Hot Photos
Salma Hayek is proving once again that she’s still got it!
The Eternals star, 58, set Instagram on fire with a stunning beachside snap, posing on the sand as the sun dipped below the horizon.
Rocking a fierce leopard-print one-piece, Hayek showed off her curves in a swimsuit featuring a push-up top with thick straps that cascaded into a cutout front, exposing her waist. The high-cut bottoms added an extra touch of glam with a cheeky back.
“Sun 🌞 creatures. Criaturas del sol 🌞,” she wrote in the caption.
In the next slide, she switched things up with a shot of an alligator chilling by the water.
Of course, fans wasted no time flooding the comments section with love.
“You are looking absolutely gorgeous, s---, and adorable!” one follower gushed.
“Latina 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” another raved.
A third admirer added, “Enjoy your sunrise, my favorite actress Dear Salma Hayek.”
“What an awesome sunrise atmosphere 😍,” someone else chimed in.
Her sultry beach moment comes just days after celebrating her stepdaughter Mathilde’s 24th birthday.
The Frida actress, who shares one daughter, Valentina, and three stepchildren, Mathilde, François and Augustin, with husband François-Henri Pinault, marked the occasion with a heartfelt tribute.
She posted a series of sweet snapshots, including two glam shots of them dressed up for different events, plus a throwback of Hayek hugging Mathilde and Valentina, 17, when they were little.
"Happy Birthday Tildie 🎂," she wrote via Instagram. "Wishing you a year as bright, beautiful, and full of promise as you are. So proud of the woman you’ve become! We love you @mathildepinault ♥️."
Mathilde responded in the comments with a string of heart emojis.
Hayek embraced her role as a stepmom when she married Pinault in 2009, as she feels lucky to have such an amazing blended family.
"I always wanted to have a lot of children, and I was not able to. My body, as a miracle, had one," she told Red magazine in 2017. "The huge blessing I've had is that my husband has three other children. So I have four. And they are all so different."
For Hayek, motherhood is everything.
“I like being a mother. For some people, it's so much work that it can be a burden. But it's not for me, maybe because I had my daughter, Valentina, later on in life, at 41,” she shared in 2013.
“I love being a wife and homemaker ― because it’s my choice. My friends who don’t have children say it’s impossible to get together with me because I don’t want to talk about anything else except motherhood. But being a mother is more exhausting than working, and sometimes I push myself too hard and burn myself out. I can appreciate how exhausting it must be for women who have to do everything themselves all the time,” she added.