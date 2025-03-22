or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Salma Hayek
OK LogoPHOTOS

Salma Hayek's Best Thirst Traps: A Look at Her Eye-Popping Bikini Photos

salma hayek thirst trap photos
Source: @salmahayek/Instagram

Even as her gray hairs begin to appear, Salma Hayek proves 58 has never looked better!

By:

March 22 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Romantic Getaway

salma hayek thirst trap photos
Source: @salmahayek/Instagram

Salma Hayek looked incredible in a beachside photoshoot.

In February, Salma Hayek uploaded a scorching snap that left little to the imagination, showing herself lying on a sandy beach while sporting a one-piece bikini with cutouts on the waist area.

"Sun 🌞 creatures Criaturas del sol 🌞," she wrote in the caption.

Article continues below advertisement

Glowing in Her 50s

salma hayek thirst trap photos
Source: @salmahayek/Instagram

Salma Hayek will turn 58 in September.

The Teresa actress slipped into an intricately designed one-piece bikini with a chest-accentuating neckline during a boat ride in September 2024. She completed her sultry look with a straw sun hat, polarized sunglasses and dangle earrings.

"Birthday bikini dump, happy 58th birthday to me! 🎂❤️🎉P.s none of these are throwbacks. Fotos de cumpleaños en bikini, ¡feliz cumpleaños 58 para mí! 🎂❤️🎉 P.D. ninguna de estas fotos es del pasado. #grateful," Hayek shared in the caption.

Article continues below advertisement

Salma Hayek Went Out in an All-Yellow Ensemble

salma hayek thirst trap photos
Source: @salmahayek/Instagram

Salma Hayek achieved the 'perfect combination' for a sun-soaked getaway.

In August 2024, Hayek allowed her daring yellow bikini to accentuate her proportions as she enticingly posed while onboard a yacht in the waters of Ibiza.

She captioned the post, "Yellow bikini + White hair = perfect combination #ibiza. Bikini amarillo + Cabello blanco = combinación perfecta."

Article continues below advertisement

Pool Day

salma hayek thirst trap photos
Source: @salmahayek/Instagram

She kicked off the month by uploading risqué photos of herself.

The Desperado actress sizzled in a green patterned bikini with ties wrapped around her toned abs. Her assets took center stage in the teeny tiny ensemble, turning up the heat.

"Waiting for August Esperando Agosto," she wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Salma Hayek Had a Fun Day With Her Family

salma hayek thirst trap photos
Source: @salmahayek/Instagram

Salma Hayek uploaded a photoset from her family's beach outing.

In an April 2024 post, Hayek sported a patterned triangle-style top and matching high-leg bikini bottom that barely contained her ample figure. The From Dusk till Dawn star also shared a fun story behind the playful snaps.

"When your family won’t let you take a bikini ріс in peace 🥲🚿🤣Cuando tu familia no te deja tomar una selfie en bikini en paz 🥲🚿🤣," she told her followers.

MORE ON:
Salma Hayek

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

She Presented Her Natural Beauty

salma hayek thirst trap photos
Source: @salmahayek/Instagram

Salma Hayek told her followers it is 'okay to be blue.'

The After the Sunset star's assets held on for dear life as she gracefully wore a striking blue bikini while on a boat in April 2024. She completed her dazzling look with polarized sunglasses.

She captioned the snap, "It’s okay to be blue 💙 #azul."

Article continues below advertisement

Salma Hayek Graced the Beach With Her Beauty

salma hayek thirst trap photos
Source: @salmahayek/Instagram

Salma Hayek shares one child with François-Henri Pinault.

Hayek got her fans' hearts racing in a skimpy bikini number, striking an enticing pose in a beach photo, which her only daughter, Valentina Pinault, captured.

"It always helps to have a photographer in the family," the mom-of-one said in the caption, giving credit to her child.

Article continues below advertisement

What a Natural Beauty!

salma hayek thirst trap photos
Source: @salmahayek/Instagram

Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault wed in 2009.

In a September 2023 post, the Tale of Tales actress oozed beauty and appeal in a black-and-white bikini with a plunging neckline. She also sported a blue cover-up, which only emphasized her cleavage.

"What’s wrong with Sunday blues? Azul!!! 💙💙💙," she asked her fans.

Article continues below advertisement

Hot in Red

salma hayek thirst trap photos
Source: @salmahayek/Instagram

Salma Hayek is one of the most successful Latina actresses in Hollywood.

Hayek showcased her slim body in a racy skintight triangle-style top and matching low-rise bikini bottoms with ties while on a beach getaway to celebrate her special day.

"I’m so happy to be alive and so profoundly grateful for all the blessings!!!! 🎂" she wrote in the caption of her September 2023 upload. "My beloved family, my precious friends, my health, my work that keeps me going, my empowering team, my relationship with animals & nature, and the love of all my loyal fans. Happy 57th birthday to me!!! 🎉."

Article continues below advertisement

Looking Better Than Ever

salma hayek thirst trap photos
Source: @salmahayek/Instagram

She gave birth to her only child in September 2007.

Hayek seemingly found the fountain of youth as she looked half her age in an August 2023 post.

In the photo, she flaunted her assets while on a staircase, posing gracefully in a revealing bikini top and a long knitted skirt with fringe details. Her dark waves framed her face, adding a bold touch to the update.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.