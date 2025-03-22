Salma Hayek's Best Thirst Traps: A Look at Her Eye-Popping Bikini Photos
Romantic Getaway
In February, Salma Hayek uploaded a scorching snap that left little to the imagination, showing herself lying on a sandy beach while sporting a one-piece bikini with cutouts on the waist area.
"Sun 🌞 creatures Criaturas del sol 🌞," she wrote in the caption.
Glowing in Her 50s
The Teresa actress slipped into an intricately designed one-piece bikini with a chest-accentuating neckline during a boat ride in September 2024. She completed her sultry look with a straw sun hat, polarized sunglasses and dangle earrings.
"Birthday bikini dump, happy 58th birthday to me! 🎂❤️🎉P.s none of these are throwbacks. Fotos de cumpleaños en bikini, ¡feliz cumpleaños 58 para mí! 🎂❤️🎉 P.D. ninguna de estas fotos es del pasado. #grateful," Hayek shared in the caption.
Salma Hayek Went Out in an All-Yellow Ensemble
In August 2024, Hayek allowed her daring yellow bikini to accentuate her proportions as she enticingly posed while onboard a yacht in the waters of Ibiza.
She captioned the post, "Yellow bikini + White hair = perfect combination #ibiza. Bikini amarillo + Cabello blanco = combinación perfecta."
Pool Day
The Desperado actress sizzled in a green patterned bikini with ties wrapped around her toned abs. Her assets took center stage in the teeny tiny ensemble, turning up the heat.
"Waiting for August Esperando Agosto," she wrote.
Salma Hayek Had a Fun Day With Her Family
In an April 2024 post, Hayek sported a patterned triangle-style top and matching high-leg bikini bottom that barely contained her ample figure. The From Dusk till Dawn star also shared a fun story behind the playful snaps.
"When your family won’t let you take a bikini ріс in peace 🥲🚿🤣Cuando tu familia no te deja tomar una selfie en bikini en paz 🥲🚿🤣," she told her followers.
She Presented Her Natural Beauty
The After the Sunset star's assets held on for dear life as she gracefully wore a striking blue bikini while on a boat in April 2024. She completed her dazzling look with polarized sunglasses.
She captioned the snap, "It’s okay to be blue 💙 #azul."
Salma Hayek Graced the Beach With Her Beauty
Hayek got her fans' hearts racing in a skimpy bikini number, striking an enticing pose in a beach photo, which her only daughter, Valentina Pinault, captured.
"It always helps to have a photographer in the family," the mom-of-one said in the caption, giving credit to her child.
What a Natural Beauty!
In a September 2023 post, the Tale of Tales actress oozed beauty and appeal in a black-and-white bikini with a plunging neckline. She also sported a blue cover-up, which only emphasized her cleavage.
"What’s wrong with Sunday blues? Azul!!! 💙💙💙," she asked her fans.
Hot in Red
Hayek showcased her slim body in a racy skintight triangle-style top and matching low-rise bikini bottoms with ties while on a beach getaway to celebrate her special day.
"I’m so happy to be alive and so profoundly grateful for all the blessings!!!! 🎂" she wrote in the caption of her September 2023 upload. "My beloved family, my precious friends, my health, my work that keeps me going, my empowering team, my relationship with animals & nature, and the love of all my loyal fans. Happy 57th birthday to me!!! 🎉."
Looking Better Than Ever
Hayek seemingly found the fountain of youth as she looked half her age in an August 2023 post.
In the photo, she flaunted her assets while on a staircase, posing gracefully in a revealing bikini top and a long knitted skirt with fringe details. Her dark waves framed her face, adding a bold touch to the update.