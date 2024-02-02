Sam Goldberg's Interest in Restaurants Led Him to Create 'Respect the Chain,' Which Intertwines Food and Pop Culture

Growing up, Sam Goldberg always had an idea he would be a part of the food world one day, especially after frequently visiting Planet Hollywood as a kid.

"The restaurant was intertwined with food and pop culture. From the moment you walked in, movie memorabilia adorned the entire place, and action stars like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone would be featured on the big screens throughout the restaurant. And, of course, they served Cap’N Crunch chicken fingers, which are exactly as they sound – chicken coated in Cap’n Crunch. They were so delicious that my mom got the recipe and would recreate them for me at home. This is when my love for food began," Goldberg exclusively tells OK!.