Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Blame Failed Career on COVID-19 and Queen Elizabeth's Death: 'They’ve Been Really Unlucky'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are allegedly not taking accountability for their recent career failures.
A source recently spilled to a news outlet that the Sussexes believe uncontrollable forces were the reason their careers never took off after leaving the royal family in 2020.
"The word is that they think they've been really unlucky," the insider claimed.
The source added that the controversial couple blames COVID-19, tough economic times and the heartbreaking deaths of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II for their lack of success.
Shortly after the duo abandoned their duties as senior royals, the world went into lockdown amid the pandemic. The following year, the pair received much attention for their Oprah Winfrey tell-all interview. However, the Duke of Edinburgh passed just a month later.
Then, just a month after Meghan released her podcast "Archetypes," it was overshadowed by the Queen's death in September 2022.
As OK! previously reported, while the former actress and the redheaded royal may think unknown incidents hampered their accomplishments, the CEO of United Talent Agency, Jeremy Zimmer, claimed it was due to a lack of skill.
"Turns out Meghan Markle was not a great audio talent, or necessarily any kind of talent," the executive said at the 2023 Cannes Lions advertising festival, referencing the former actress' recent dumping from Spotify. "And, you know, just because you're famous doesn't make you great at something."
Additionally, Spotify exec Bill Simmons dragged the couple for dropping the ball on the deal with the music app.
"I wish I was involved in the Meghan and Harry [leaving] Spotify negotiation," he said on his podcast.
"'The f****** grifters.' That's the podcast we should of launched with them," Simmons quipped. "I gotta get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It's one of my best stories."
However, in the streaming platform's official statement about leaving Harry and Meghan behind, the company blamed hard economic times.
"We have made the difficult but necessary decision to make a strategic realignment of our group and reduce our global podcast vertical and other functions by approximately 200 people, or 2% of Spotify's workforce," the company's head of podcast business Sahar Elhabashi stated.
The Daily Mail reported on the source's comments.