or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > Euphoria
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Sam Levinson Reveals Dark Inspiration Behind Main Character's Death in 'Euphoria'

split photo of Sam Levinson & Jacob Elordi'
Source: MEGA

'Euphoria' creator Sam Levinson shared more about that pivotal scene with Nate Jacobs.

Profile Image

May 30 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Euphoria creator Sam Levinson opened up about the harrowing inspiration behind Nate Jacobs' death scene in the latest episode of the acclaimed drama series.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Nate’s brutal ending instantly became one of the most talked-about moments of the season.
Source: MEGA

Nate’s brutal ending instantly became one of the most talked-about moments of the season.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

In the penultimate episode of Season 3, which aired on May 24, viewers watched with bated breath as Jacob Elordi's character, Nate, faces a terrifying demise.

Levinson explained that Nate’s predicament stems from his outstanding debts, culminating in a dramatic plot where he is buried alive in a coffin for 72 hours. His wife, Cassie, portrayed by Sydney Sweeney, is desperate to save him and resorts to paying off loan sharks. However, when Cassie and Maddy (Alexa Demie) finally manage to dig him up, they discover that he has been fatally bitten by a rattlesnake.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Fans flooded social media with reactions ranging from shock to satisfaction over the character’s fate.
Source: MEGA

Fans flooded social media with reactions ranging from shock to satisfaction over the character’s fate.

Article continues below advertisement

Levinson, 41, cited The Candy Snatchers as a significant influence on this shocking scene.

He stated, “I always loved the movie The Candy Snatchers where the girl gets buried alive with a pipe as an air hole. So I had imagined that Nate would get buried alive.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Sam Levinson’s storytelling continues to spark debate over morality and redemption in the series.
Source: MEGA

Sam Levinson’s storytelling continues to spark debate over morality and redemption in the series.

MORE ON:
Euphoria

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

This creative spark struck Levinson on a picturesque day in Los Angeles.

“I just had this image of a rattlesnake coming towards this pipe,” he reflected, leading to a gripping scene that fans are now discussing fervently.

Article continues below advertisement

The filming process itself was not without its risks.

Levinson revealed that the production team utilized real rattlesnakes, and the animal wranglers issued a stark warning: “If you get bitten by a rattlesnake, you have about an hour before you die. And unfortunately, the nearest hospital’s an hour and a half away. So … don’t get bitten by our rattlesnake,” he recounted.

Article continues below advertisement

When crafting Nate's death, Levinson recognized that fans anticipated a form of "justice" for his character.

“There’s this kind of funny thing where I know what the audience wants in terms of justice or karma,” he commented.

He aimed to deliver that justice in a way that would leave viewers questioning their own feelings about Nate’s fate.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The use of practical effects and real rattlesnakes added another layer of intensity to the production.
Source: MEGA

The use of practical effects and real rattlesnakes added another layer of intensity to the production.

Article continues below advertisement

“That feeling of complicity with the audience is always an interesting note to play,” he explained. He hopes that the audience reflects on whether Nate deserved such a brutal outcome.

Elordi, who portrayed Nate, expressed agreement with fans’ sentiments regarding his character's fate.

“That was a cool way to go. Nate was someone who has made so many mistakes and made so many dark choices,” he stated in a segment following the episode.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.