Sam Levinson Reveals Dark Inspiration Behind Main Character's Death in 'Euphoria'

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Euphoria creator Sam Levinson opened up about the harrowing inspiration behind Nate Jacobs' death scene in the latest episode of the acclaimed drama series.

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Source: MEGA Nate’s brutal ending instantly became one of the most talked-about moments of the season.

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In the penultimate episode of Season 3, which aired on May 24, viewers watched with bated breath as Jacob Elordi's character, Nate, faces a terrifying demise. Levinson explained that Nate’s predicament stems from his outstanding debts, culminating in a dramatic plot where he is buried alive in a coffin for 72 hours. His wife, Cassie, portrayed by Sydney Sweeney, is desperate to save him and resorts to paying off loan sharks. However, when Cassie and Maddy (Alexa Demie) finally manage to dig him up, they discover that he has been fatally bitten by a rattlesnake.

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Source: MEGA Fans flooded social media with reactions ranging from shock to satisfaction over the character’s fate.

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Levinson, 41, cited The Candy Snatchers as a significant influence on this shocking scene. He stated, “I always loved the movie The Candy Snatchers where the girl gets buried alive with a pipe as an air hole. So I had imagined that Nate would get buried alive.”

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Source: MEGA Sam Levinson’s storytelling continues to spark debate over morality and redemption in the series.

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This creative spark struck Levinson on a picturesque day in Los Angeles. “I just had this image of a rattlesnake coming towards this pipe,” he reflected, leading to a gripping scene that fans are now discussing fervently.

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The filming process itself was not without its risks. Levinson revealed that the production team utilized real rattlesnakes, and the animal wranglers issued a stark warning: “If you get bitten by a rattlesnake, you have about an hour before you die. And unfortunately, the nearest hospital’s an hour and a half away. So … don’t get bitten by our rattlesnake,” he recounted.

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When crafting Nate's death, Levinson recognized that fans anticipated a form of "justice" for his character. “There’s this kind of funny thing where I know what the audience wants in terms of justice or karma,” he commented. He aimed to deliver that justice in a way that would leave viewers questioning their own feelings about Nate’s fate.

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Source: MEGA The use of practical effects and real rattlesnakes added another layer of intensity to the production.

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“That feeling of complicity with the audience is always an interesting note to play,” he explained. He hopes that the audience reflects on whether Nate deserved such a brutal outcome.