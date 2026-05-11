'That Can't Be Real': Jacob Elordi Fans Go Wild as They Claim You Can See His Manhood in Shirtless 'Euphoria' Dancing Scene — Watch

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Euphoria fans were left drooling after watching Jacob Elordi's shirtless scene in the Sunday, May 10, episode of the hit drama. In a viral clip, the actor's troubled character Nate Jacobs was celebrating his wife Cassie Howard (Sydney Sweeney) sending him $30,000 to help him get out of major debt.

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Fans Rave Over Jacob Elordi's 'Euphoria' Scene

Source: @POPin4k/x;hbo 'Euphoria' fans were ogling Jacob Elordi during his shirtless dance scene.

In the 25-second scene, Elordi's character — who was wearing a completely unbuttoned collared shirt and sweatpants — put some music on and grooved around and hummed along while holding a drink. Fans went crazy over the Oscar nominee's chiseled abs, while others thought you could see the star's manhood through his pants. "Holy hung??😭," one person commented on X, while another quipped, "That…. that can’t be real…"

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nate dancing had me feeling like cassie for a second there like oh i need this pathetic man so bad too #euphoria pic.twitter.com/SZitEGYqNO — ★ (@POPin4k) May 11, 2026 Source: @POPin4k/x;hbo 'His body is actually insane,' one viewer declared of the star.

"The full frontal whenever it comes will be a worldwide cultural event," a third admirer joked of the Hollywood hunk possibly doing a nude scene one day. "His body is actually insane," a fourth person declared, while another penned, "Nate dancing had me feeling like Cassie for a second there like oh i need this pathetic man so bad too."

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Jacob Elordi Dishes on His Acting Method

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Source: @POPin4k/x;hbo The Australian actor has been a cast member of 'Euphoria' since Season 1.

The heartthrob explained last month that filming the third season of the racy show was unlike anything he's done, as he was often thrown into scenes without preperation. "Usually, I would like to obsess over what I was doing and understand what was happening, and have the time to go through every element and construct it and put it together," he explained to Entertainment Weekly's "The Awardist" podcast. "And I had no time to get ready for it. And I didn't have scripts in any kind of full sense. I sort of just had creative conversations with Sam, so I had no choice."

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'I Got to Be Free in the Acting Process'

Source: hbo The Oscar nominee said filming the third season of the drama 'was a lot of fun.'

"Because I had no choice, I got to be free in the acting process, 'cause it was kind of just throwing s‑‑‑ at the wall and seeing what would stick," he shared. "Less thinking about what feels real and more about, 'How does this work in the frame?' Or 'Is this funny or not funny?' I had a more relaxed way of approaching playing a character, you know?" "[Director] Sam [Levinson] basically just gave me the floor, which was a lot of fun," the Saltburn star noted.

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Is Jacob Elordi Single?

Source: mega The actor sparked romance rumors with Kendall Jenner last month.