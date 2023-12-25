OK Magazine
Sam Neill's Cutest Photos With His Grandkids and Farm Animals in 12 Clicks

sam neills cutest photos with his grandkids farm animals
Source: @samneilltheprop/Instagram
By:

Dec. 25 2023, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Sam Neill Bonded With His Chatty Friends

sam neills instagram
Source: @samneilltheprop/Instagram

Sam Neill, who names his farm animals using celebrity names, took a photo with his feathered friends, Lori and Keef, and shared it with his followers on Instagram in August.

"My friends Lori and Keef, popped by to say hello, and a good chat. Love these birds …." he captioned the post.

He Welcomed Volunteers to His Farm

sam neills instagram
Source: @samneilltheprop/Instagram

He is not the only one enjoying the farm work. In April, the Jurassic World Dominion actor received help when it came to stomping on his Riesling before pressing them.

"It's not only fun, it matters!" he said of the process.

Bryce Dallas Howard Visited Sam Neill's Farm

sam neills instagram
Source: @samneilltheprop/Instagram

Bryce Dallas Howard constantly roams around his farm — but fans should note it was not his costar.

"BRYCE DALLAS HOWARD follows me round everywhere. Sheer animal magnetism is all i can put it down to. It's kinda weird though, like a strange ginger shadow," Neill shared, referring to his chicken, which he named after the 42-year-old Lady in the Water actress.

He Now Has a Look-alike

sam neills instagram
Source: @samneilltheprop/Instagram

"A Man and his Pig. The older we get, the more we resemble each other. That's the problem with pets, d-------," Neill captioned the post featuring a photo of himself smiling as his pet pig stood beside him.

They Had More Riesling Stomps

sam neills instagram
Source: @samneilltheprop/Instagram

In August 2022, Neill launched another stomping spree at his farm with Angus' help.

"Angus stomps our excellent Gate Block Riesling. So good this year. A little more skin contact pre crush is important. Angus is the man for it," he wrote.

It's Harvest Time!

sam neills instagram
Source: @samneilltheprop/Instagram

Neill flaunted his pumpkins, which he had harvested with the help of three lovely kids. While it might be a sign that Halloween was approaching, he explained it was not the case.

"Close but no cigar. We are at the upside down end of the planet. Which makes us 6 months AHEAD of the rest of you sorry about that all you Northern losers," The Piano star added.

Is the Lorikeet the Boss?

sam neills instagram
Source: @samneilltheprop/Instagram

Neill posed for another selfie while his pet bird rested on the top of his cap. He shared in the caption, "Just gone down another rung in the pecking order here."

He Shared Animal Posts Again

sam neills instagram
Source: @samneilltheprop/Instagram

After a series of Instagram posts about art, the New Zealand actor unveiled animal photos again. He included a snap featuring his beloved horses, whom he became friends with.

"My old horse whispering skills undiminished. Of course they wanted autographs, but like most horses, they never have a pen on them," Neill said. "I spent the afternoon riding — that was a blast. Actually, come to think of it, all they probably wanted was a scratch. And some love. Don't we all?"

He Introduced Jane Kennedy

sam neills instagram
Source: @samneilltheprop/Instagram

Jane Kennedy the Duck became Neill's companion sometime in July 2021 when he needed someone to talk to.

He hilariously told his followers he shared everything with her, writing, "She's either very non-judgmental. Or bored stiff. She says nothing either way. She's Jane Kennedy."

Dave Hughes Arrived With His Crew

sam neills instagram
Source: @samneilltheprop/Instagram

Dave Hughes — another duck — became part of Neill's growing farm family, in addition to Kylie and Hughesy the Ducks. He told a story about the animals' genders and how he found out Charlie Pickering was a girl.

"we didn't know that until one day, out of the blue and after years of no activity, Charlie laid 2 eggs. So expect @DHughesy to be sitting on eggs before too long," he hilariously said.

He Enjoyed Me-Time With His Pig

sam neills instagram
Source: @samneilltheprop/Instagram

While reading Laura Tingle's In Search of Good Government, he decided to share the content with his "pig 2017" and pose for a picture with the animal.

Sam Neill Reunited With His Goats

sam neills instagram
Source: @samneilltheprop/Instagram

After years of waiting, Neill met his goats again and was surprised by their growing population on his farm.

"THE LONELY GOATHERD. Since I last saw my goats they've had about 5 or 6 kids. Unfrigginbelievable. What the h--- are they up to when I turn my back?" he quipped.

© Copyright 2023 OK!