Arnold Schwarzenegger Shocks Peyton Manning by Feeding His Pet Donkey on TV: Watch

Source: @omahaproductions/instagram
By:

Nov. 7 2023, Published 3:46 p.m. ET

Peyton and Eli Manning were left shocked and amazed after Arnold Schwarzenegger made an appearance on the Monday, November 6, installment of ManningCast alongside his pet donkey.

The famous brothers were getting ready to cut to commercial break during the first quarter of the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the New York Jets when the action star popped up on the screen.

Source: @schwarzenegger.Instagram; @omahaproductions/instagram

The 76-year-old could be seen seated in his home, all smiles as he lovingly fed a snack to his donkey, Lulu.

Eli and Peyton stood there stunned, looking both perplexed and fascinated as the Terminator actor continued to croon to his pet on screen.

Source: @omahaproductions/instagram

Arnold Schwarzenegger fed his donkey, Lulu, on air.

"Oh, what is — what is that?" Eli asked. "That donkey looks like you eating, Peyton! It’s the same thing."

Peyton humorously just watched with his mouth open.

Lulu finished her treat and eventually decided to take a break from her surprise ESPN appearance.

Source: mega

Peyton and Eli were stunned as the action star fed his beloved pet.

MORE ON:
arnold schwarzenegger

Schwarzenegger has welcomed a variety of pets into his home, including Lulu, a miniature pony named Whiskey, a pig and a few dogs.

"I never ever planned on having a donkey," he said in an interview earlier this year, noting that his girlfriend, Heather Milligan, thought his pony needed a friend.

"One day I came home, and there was this miniature donkey. Together, with Whiskey!" he shared. "They were hanging out together, loving each other and she says [Milligan] ‘I knew it! She needed a companion. Look at them, they’re getting along!'"

Source: @omahaproductions/instagram

Aside from Lulu, Arnold also has a miniature pony, a pig and a few dogs.

Schwarzenegger also gushed about his beloved pets during An Evening with Arnold Schwarzenegger event that occurred in June.

"I just love animals because I grew up on a farm in Austria and I always enjoyed animals," he said at the time, noting that his grandkids also really love them. "It gives me another way of, kind of like, really having them come to the house regularly. Having them enjoy themselves and then feed them [the animals]."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It's gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!
Source: mega

Arnold also noted that his pets were very clean in his home.

Surprisingly, Schwarzenegger noted that his pets were very clean, despite being allowed to go in and out of his home as they pleased.

"Most people think, oh my, you have to clean up the stuff all the time," he continued. "There's never an accident in the house. And like I said, they really roam around the house and walk around."

