Sam Neill Recalls His Son 'Unreasonably Farting' Next to Princess Diana During 1993 'Jurassic Park' Premiere
One smelly premiere!
During Sam Neill’s recent appearance on the 3rd Hour of Today, the 76-year-old star recalled when he took his son, Tim Neill, to the 1993 showing of Jurassic Park in London, where the two sat next to Princess Diana.
Though it was very exciting to be seated next to the royal, Sam admitted it did not go as planned after his then-10-year-old offspring started passing gas in the theater.
"There was a royal premiere in London, and it was, it was sort of a fortuitous occasion — you don’t get to sit beside Princess Diana every day," he began the story.
"But my son was sitting on the other side [of me] and it was kind of unfortunate, because once it starts getting exciting, about 45 minutes in, he was so carried away with things — he was about 10 years old at this point — he started to fart unreasonably," the actor spilled.
Sam noted that the toots were not loud, but they were quite pungent.
"It wasn’t that audible, but it was very, very [smelly]," he added. "And there was sort of a draft through the cinema, and it was all drifting in the Princess’ direction. And I was there in my suit and bowtie and things, sweating like crazy because I thought, ‘The princess is going to think this is me. And it’s this little boy here.'"
Sam admitted he didn’t snitch on his son, noting, "No, I couldn’t. He hates me telling that story, but it’s absolutely true."
"He's grown now... but I'm never going to another premiere with him!" he joked.
This is one of Sam’s first projects after he had to slow things down due to his 2022 angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma diagnosis.
In October 2023, the Sleeping Dogs alum gave Australian Story an update on his health.
He explained that once he knew he was battling the disease, he did not care to learn too much about it.
"I know I've got it, but I'm not really interested in it," he shared. "It's out of my control. If you can't control it, don't get into it."
Sam underwent three months of chemotherapy before treatment stopped working and his tumor continued to grow. The father-of-four then decided to try a rare anti-cancer drug, which was successful.
He has since been in remission for 15 months, though he does still receive infusions every two weeks.
He confessed the treatment was "very grim and depressing” and would often leave him feeling as though he had “gone 10 rounds with a boxer.”
"But it's keeping me alive," he said.