Charlie Sheen's Daughter Sami, 20, Reveals Reason Behind Her Nose Job: 'People Said I Looked Like My Dad'
Sami Sheen was tired of looking like her dad, Charlie Sheen.
Appearing on the Tuesday, March 11, episode of her mom Denise Richards' new reality television series Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, Sami opened up about why she decided to undergo rhinoplasty last August — less than one year after getting a b--- job.
"I had to deal with kids bullying me," Sami admitted to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star. "People would say I looked like my dad. I actually got a comment the other day of someone saying, 'You’ll never be as pretty as your mom.'"
The episode featured Sami and Denise, 54, driving to the 20-year-old's consultation appointment for her nose job, as the young OnlyFans creator told her mom she has wanted the procedure "for as long as [she] can remember."
"I have this freaking honker stuck to my face," Sami declared while confessing she was "literally paying for [her mom's] nose."
During the appointment with a plastic surgeon, Sami confidently pointed at Denise's face to show the doctor her idea of a "perfect" nose.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Elsewhere in the episode, the Bravo star got emotional while sitting down in a confessional and addressing her daughter's decision to undergo various surgeries for cosmetic enhancements.
"For my daughter to want to get her nose done, it made me so sad," Denise confessed of her eldest child. "I feel bad that she has to live up to my nose, or whatever, because I don’t want [my daughters] to feel they have to look a certain way."
"There were times I wanted to move the kids out of L.A., and I couldn’t because of where I worked. And they had two parents in this business. I feel bad," the RHOBH star expressed while wiping away tears.
While Denise has had hesitation when it comes to supporting her daughter's plastic surgery decisions, Sami hasn't been shy to share her journey with the world — though she did have some regrets when it came to how open she was about her b----- augmentation procedure in 2023.
"When I got my implants done, I told way too many people," Sami admitted, noting that even though she originally tried to hide her more recent nose job from her younger sister Lola Sheen, 19, their mom eventually let the secret slip.
"I was filled with so many different opinions. I wish I went bigger. So many people told me to go smaller, and that really affected how they came out, and I wish I just didn’t tell anyone," Sami mentioned of her chest.
Meanwhile, Sami informed her mom she didn't want her to be present at her rhinoplasty because she knew Denise would just have "anxiety."