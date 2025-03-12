Charlie Sheen's Daughter Sami, 20, Reveals Reason Behind Her Nose Job: 'People Said I Looked Like My Dad'

"I had to deal with kids bullying me," Sami admitted to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star. "People would say I looked like my dad. I actually got a comment the other day of someone saying, 'You’ll never be as pretty as your mom.'"

The episode featured Sami and Denise, 54, driving to the 20-year-old's consultation appointment for her nose job, as the young OnlyFans creator told her mom she has wanted the procedure "for as long as [she] can remember."