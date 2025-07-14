Sami Sheen Flaunts Bikini Body After Addressing Every Plastic Surgery She's Undergone: Photos

Sami Sheen is turning up the heat this summer, stripping down to a fiery red bikini in a sizzling new photo drop.

“summer lovin,” Sheen, 21, captioned a carousel of photos posted via Instagram on Saturday, July 12. The influencer gave fans a peek into her sunny summer so far, including a bright outdoor lunch, moments with her horses and dogs, but also managed to sneak in some sultry bikini shots.