Sami Sheen Flaunts Bikini Body After Addressing Every Plastic Surgery She's Undergone: Photos

Photo of Sami Sheen.
Source: @samisheen/Instagram

Sami Sheen is turning up the heat after addressing every plastic surgery she's had done earlier this year, stripping down to a red bikini in new photos.

By:

July 14 2025, Published 1:44 p.m. ET

Sami Sheen is turning up the heat this summer, stripping down to a fiery red bikini in a sizzling new photo drop.

“summer lovin,” Sheen, 21, captioned a carousel of photos posted via Instagram on Saturday, July 12. The influencer gave fans a peek into her sunny summer so far, including a bright outdoor lunch, moments with her horses and dogs, but also managed to sneak in some sultry bikini shots.

Sami Sheen Stuns in a Tiny Red Bikini

In one photo, Sheen — the daughter of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen — posed in a tiny red bikini, capturing the mirror selfie from inside her Los Angeles home, and her tattoos were fully visible. Another candid shot showed a makeup-free Sami lounging outdoors in the same swimsuit, wearing a single AirPod.

Sami is known for building a sizable following on OnlyFans, and her evolving appearance has only intensified fans’ fascination over the years. In April, the model finally addressed speculation and detailed every cosmetic and plastic procedure she's undergone after her August 2024 nose job was revealed during a March episode of Denise Richards and Her Wild Things.

Sami Sheen Opened Up About Her Plastic Surgery in April

“Apparently I’ve pissed off a lot of people by getting a nose job,” Sami, whose parents were married from 2002 to 2006, explained in a TikTok video. “So I figured I would piss off even more people by telling you guys all the work I’ve gotten done.”

Sami explained that she began getting lip filler at 18 years old, going yearly for touch-ups because she was “addicted.”

Sami Sheen Called Her Love of Injectables an 'Addiction'

“I absolutely hate the way my lips look without filler in it and I continue to overline my lips still. It’s an addiction,” she explained. Although she would later regret the Botox treatments in her forehead and veneers, she enjoyed nose filler treatments before eventually opting for a rhinoplasty.

Sami also revealed plans to undergo surgery to correct a previous b---- augmentation, explaining that her implants finally “fully dropped” and she would like to fuller cup size.

Sami Sheen Reveals She Wants Her B---- Augmentation Redone

“When the time comes to get them redone,” she explained. “I’m definitely going bigger, and I think I’m going to go over the muscle so they look a little bit more natural.”

