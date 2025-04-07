Sami Sheen Admits She's 'Addicted' to Lip Filler as OnlyFans Model Lists Every Plastic Surgery Procedure She's Had Done: Watch
Sami Sheen has had her fair share of plastic surgery procedures in recent years — and she's ready to reveal them all.
On Sunday, April 6, the 21-year-old took to TikTok to list every cosmetic enhancement she's had done to her body following backlash she faced after opening up about her August 2024 nose job during an episode of her mom's Denise Richards and Her Wild Things last month.
"Apparently I’ve pissed off a lot of people by getting a nose job," Denise Richards and her ex-husband Charlie Sheen's daughter began. "So I figured I would p--- off even more people by telling you guys all the work I’ve gotten done."
"For starters, I started getting lip filler when I was 18 and I do a touchup every year because I’m addicted," Sami — who was dressed in a camouflage T-shirt and wore her long blonde hair down — confessed. "I absolutely hate the way my lips look without filler in it and I continue to overline my lips still. It’s an addiction."
Shortly after her first lip filler appointment, Sami decided to get Botox in her forehead in hopes it would "lift" her eyebrows — except it resulted "in the complete opposite."
"I was one of the rare people … it weighed my whole face down," the OnlyFans model stated, noting she let the Botox dissolve naturally and has yet to get more.
While Botox didn't seem to work out for Sami, it wasn't long before she got nose filler.
"I did that in the tip of my nose and the bridge to try and make it more straight and lift it," she detailed. "It worked a tiny bit, but I just needed a rhinoplasty."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In addition to facial filler, a nose job and a brief Botox stint, Sami opened up about how she "got the girls done" less than two years ago.
Pointing out how her implants "finally fully dropped," Sami admitted she wished she requested a fuller cup size.
"When the time comes to get them redone, I’m definitely going bigger and I think I’m going to go over the muscle so they look a little bit more natural," Sami explained.
Lastly, Sami mentioned getting veneers "around this time" in 2024.
"That was the worst process ever," she recalled. "Good thing they don’t need to be fixed for another 20 years. Let’s hope they last that long because I never want to experience that ever again."
Concluding her video, Sami declared, "that's everything," before flipping off the camera with two middle fingers for her haters.