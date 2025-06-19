Family Feud Explodes: Sami Sheen Accuses 'Disgusting' Sister Lola of Being 'Transphobic' and 'Homophobic' in Furious Rant

Denise Richards’ daughter Sami Sheen accused her sister Lola Sheen of being transphobic and homophobic in a shocking new TikTok video.

Lola allegedly reposted TikTok clips from conservative Christian influencer Bryce Crawford, one of which featured him saying transgender people aren’t “following the way god made them.”

In another clip, Bryce went to a Pride parade — “not to support gay people but to mock them.”