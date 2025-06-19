or
Family Feud Explodes: Sami Sheen Accuses 'Disgusting' Sister Lola of Being 'Transphobic' and 'Homophobic' in Furious Rant

Photo of Lola Sheen, Denise Richards and Sami Sheen
Source: @deniserichards/Instagram

Sami Sheen accused her sister Lola of being 'transphobic' in a shocking video.

By:

June 19 2025, Published 10:34 a.m. ET

Denise Richardsdaughter Sami Sheen accused her sister Lola Sheen of being transphobic and homophobic in a shocking new TikTok video.

Lola allegedly reposted TikTok clips from conservative Christian influencer Bryce Crawford, one of which featured him saying transgender people aren’t “following the way god made them.”

In another clip, Bryce went to a Pride parade — “not to support gay people but to mock them.”

'Homophobic and Transphobic'

Source: @samisheen/TikTok

Sami Sheen called her sister Lola 'homophobic' in a new TikTok video.

“My mom did an amazing job raising me and my sister to be very accepting of everyone’s sexuality and gender identity and everything else under the sun,” Sami started in her TikTok video on June 18. “So that’s why it is so sad for me to see that my own sister is homophobic and transphobic now.”

Prior to taking her issues to social media, Sami said she tried to address them with Lola privately but found out she was blocked.

'It's So Sad'

Photo of Sami Sheen
Source: @samisheen/TikTok

Sami Sheen said her sister Lola 'laughed' in her face when she invited her to a Pride party.

“She has been reposting this man’s stuff… It’s so sad that she’s so conformed to her religion that now she thinks like this,” Sami continued, referring to Lola’s reveal in January she’d been baptized as she’d become more religious after going through a tough period of her life.

While Sami acknowledged everyone can have their own beliefs, she was insistent you “don’t have to be transphobic or homophobic to follow your beliefs.” She said she previously invited her sister to a Pride party, but Lola “laughed” in her face.

sami sheen

'Disgusting, Close-Minded Behavior'

Photo of Lola Sheen
Source: @lolasheen/TikTok

Sami Sheen lashed out at her sister via TikTok.

“I also asked her how she would feel about me if I ended up marrying a girl and she got really weird and was like, ‘I mean, I guess I would come to the wedding, but I think every woman needs a man to provide for them,’” Sami elaborated, adding this made her upset as she and Lola were “raised the same way” by their mother.

Sami went on to share she’s “part of the f------- LGBTQ community” and wishes her sister could be an ally.

“It’s honestly just disgusting, close-minded behavior and I really hope she snaps out of this eventually,” she said.

'I Don't Know Who You Are Anymore'

Photo of Lola Sheen, Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards
Source: @deniserichards/Instagram

Sami Sheen insisted she and Lola were raised to accept everyone's sexuality.

Sami then addressed her sister directly, telling Lola, “If you’re watching this, I urge you, just for five minutes, put the Bible down … and pick up a Pride flag and support the f------ community, because I don’t know if you’ve realized, it is Pride month. You reposting those things during Pride month is just otherworldly.”

“I don’t know who you are anymore,” Sami concluded. “This is not you. We were not raised like this and I’m embarrassed … I am f------ embarrassed that my own sister is a homophobe. Do better.”

Lola has not yet responded to Sami’s video.

