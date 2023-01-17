Twinning! Sisters Sami & Lola Sheen Rock Similar Outfits For Double Date

As OK! reported, Sami has been making a name for herself via OnlyFans, a gig Denise, 51, supports, while Charlie, 57, is less than thrilled. However, his skepticism hasn't prevented the teen from continuing to post on the platform, nor have hateful words from online trolls.

Shortly after announcing she joined the photo and video sharing website, people made nasty comments on Instagram, declaring Sami didn't have the right physique.

"There's no 'body' you need to have in order to do OnlyFans," she replied. "Only thing that matters is making sure that you're comfortable with what your posting and remembering that all bodies are beautiful."