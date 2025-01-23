NEWS Lola Sheen, 19, Gets Baptized as She Credits Her 'Savior' Jesus for Getting Her Through 'Deep Depression': 'It Was Supernatural' Source: @lola__sheen/Instagram Lola Sheen is the youngest daughter of exes Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards.

Lola Sheen's faith has gotten her through a hard time. The 19-year-old daughter of exes Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards recently got baptized after experiencing a religious awakening amid struggles with her mental health.

Source: @lola__sheen/Instagram The 19-year-old recently got baptized after turning to Christ.

In a post shared to Instagram on Wednesday, January 22, Lola reflected on her journey thus far while crediting Jesus as her "savior" and "best friend." "When I was in my deepest depression, there was a moment where I realized I hit rock bottom. I felt so lost and hopeless, and was just doing my best to make it to the next day," Lola admitted in a lengthy caption uploaded alongside a series of photos showcasing her baptism.

Source: @lola__sheen/Instagram Lola Sheen credited Jesus for helping her through her 'deepest depression.'

"I just accepted my life was going to be like that forever, and thought I would never genuinely laugh again. Until, I met not only my Savior but my best friend, Jesus," the teenager expressed. "I can’t really explain it other than it was supernatural, but Jesus met me exactly where I was, and He forever became my sun." Lola continued: "I began to trust Jesus with my life, when He chose me when no one else did, and loved me when I didn’t feel worthy of love. He gave me a light, when I couldn’t find my own, and rescued me from the darkness."

Source: @lola__sheen/Instagram Lola Sheen opened up about battling anxiety.

"Jesus saved me from battling severe anxiety, and gave me a peace that makes no sense," she confessed. "I now find myself laughing again, in places I only had cried." Lola said Jesus "fulfilled His promise" of making her "new" and "completely renewed" her mind.

The blonde beauty insisted Jesus was the "only reason why" she's "here today," as she thanked him for making her "life worth living." "I chose to get baptized at the beginning of this year, because I made it through this year only by the strength of Jesus, and I am so happy to go into this next year, after publicly declaring Jesus as my Savior," Lola stated. "I am forever saved by His grace, through Faith."

Source: @lola__sheen/Instagram Lola Sheen said her religious journey helped her find 'peace.'

The famous offspring's post concluded: "I thank you Jesus for everything, I love you, and I hope you are proud of me." Lola's mental health struggles are likely even harder to deal with as the child of two of Hollywood's most famous stars.