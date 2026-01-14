Shocking Betrayal: Sami Sheen Claims Religious Sister Lola Has Been Secretly Dating Her Ex-Boyfriend

Article continues below advertisement

Sami Sheen unveiled a shocking bombshell about her sister Lola Sheen. In a Wednesday, January 14, TikTok, the reality star stared at her phone with a dumbfounded expression on her face alongside the message, "Imagine finding out your sister and ex-boyfriend have been seeing each other behind your back this whole time."

Sami Sheen Outs Sister Lola for Dating Her Ex

@samisheen ♬ norman fucking rockwell - L Source: @samisheen/instagram Sami Sheen accused her ex and her sister Lola of secretly dating.

Sami, 21, set the 15-second clip to Lana Del Rey's "Norman F------ Rockwell." Sami's fans lashed out at Lola, 20, with one writing in the comments, "as a sister, the thought of that is repulsive 🥺." "Luckily you look like your mom [Denise Richards] and she looks like [dad] Charlie Sheen so you’re still winning always," a second person quipped, while a third penned, "how can a sister betray her sister for a man💀💀💀."

Lola Sheen Is Very Religious

Source: @lola__sheen/instagram In January 2025, Lola Sheen said finding Jesus saved her while she was at 'rock bottom' and struggling with depression.

Sami also highlighted her sister's newfound devotion to religion, which Lola has discussed on their family's Bravo show, Denise Richards and Her Wild Things. In fact, the OnlyFans model even "liked" a comment about her sibling that read, "wait, the ultra conservative christian…d---." "Does he carry a Bible now too?🙄," another person asked, to which Sami replied, "yes actually, she gave him one."

Sami Sheen Previously Shaded Lola Over Alleged Homophobic Remarks

Source: @samisheen/instagram The OnlyFans star previously lashed out at Lola for allegedly making homophobic posts on social media.

Sami hasn't been on great terms with Lola lately, as in 2025, she shamed her younger sister for allegedly posting homophobic comments. Sami addressed the situation in a TikTok, claiming she couldn't talk to Lola directly because she blocked her. "My mom did an amazing job raising me and my sister to be very accepting of everyone’s sexuality and gender identity and everything else under the sun," she stated. "So that’s why it is so sad for me to see that my own sister is homophobic and transphobic now."

Source: @samisheen/instagram Sami Sheen felt 'so sad' over Lola's new views.

"She has been reposting this man’s stuff… It’s so sad that she’s so conformed to her religion that now she thinks like this," Sami continued. "You don’t have to be transphobic or homophobic to follow your beliefs," she added.

Lola Sheen Calls Jesus Her 'Savior' and 'Best Friend'

Source: @lola__sheen/instagram Lola Sheen got baptized in January 2025.