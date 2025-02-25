Sami Sheen Shows Off Her Butt During Beach Day: See Hot Photos
Sami Sheen is heating up Malibu!
The OnlyFans star turned heads after dropping a steamy beachside photo dump on Instagram, showing off her toned figure while soaking up the sun.
Sami — who is the daughter of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen — rocked a black-and-white gingham bikini as she lounged on a picnic mat by the shore.
“a much needed bu day 🍎,” she captioned the sultry post.
In one shot, Sami sprawled out on her stomach, flashing a cheeky smile at the camera while giving fans a prime view of her toned backside. Another snap showed her from above, highlighting her cleavage as she playfully stuck out her tongue.
She also struck a laid-back pose, sitting cross-legged while biting the arm of her sunglasses, offering a glimpse of her inner thighs and groin as waves crashed behind her.
Her adorable Chihuahua, Peanut, even made a cameo, looking just as content as his famous owner.
The final few shots featured a People magazine cover with Sami’s family on the front — just in time for the premiere of their new reality show, Denise Richards and Her Wild Things, which kicks off March 4 on Bravo.
Fans were quick to hype up Sami in the comments section.
“You’re so gorgeous and Peanut is so adorable!! 😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥,” one fan gushed.
“My boo in the buuuuu 😍 so pretty,” another wrote.
“so d--- beautiful!🔥❤️,” a third added.
One follower kept it simple, calling her a “cutie girl,” while another shared, “I Love Malibu, good waves Sami 🤙🏻🌊🏄🏻.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Sami’s latest post comes just after her mom, Denise, opened up about the one hard rule they have when it comes to their OnlyFans accounts.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum and her daughter may be in the same business, but they have one mutual agreement — they don’t check out each other’s content.
“No, that would be weird,” Sami told People on February 20.
Denise quickly agreed, adding, “Yes, we draw a line there.”
Still, the shared venture has only brought them closer. Denise joined OnlyFans after seeing Sami face heavy online criticism.
“When I saw that Sami was getting so much backlash, it really upset me as a mom and also as a woman in this [entertainment] business,” the Wild Things alum continued. “To be perceived as a s-- symbol after doing photoshoots [for my movies] — and people can have their opinion about that — it bothered me that she was getting backlash for owning her sexuality and being a woman doing what she wanted to do. That’s why I joined it. It’s quite lucrative.”
For Sami, the decision to join OnlyFans at 18 was mostly about being financial independent.
“I really wanted to get an apartment and I knew that working at the candy shop I was working at wasn't going to cut it,” she said. “So I went to the next best thing and made an OnlyFans.”