Sami Sheen Reveals Wildest OnlyFans Requests, Draws Line on 'S-- Tapes': 'I Keep It Very Classy'

However, when it comes to more intimate content, Sami has her boundaries set. "I've never, ever, ever done a s-- tape," she declared, firmly stating her stance against "full, full, full nudity."

She explained, "I just keep it very classy while still giving people their money's worth, if that makes sense."

Clearly unafraid to discuss "boundaries" with her subscribers, Sami maintained, "But the other stuff that they've requested where I'm like, that is really just crossing a line, I'm like, 'There's other girls who will give you that. No judgment at all. It's just not my thing.'"