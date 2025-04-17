or
BREAKING NEWS
Sami Sheen Reveals Wildest OnlyFans Requests, Draws Line on 'S-- Tapes': 'I Keep It Very Classy'

Photo of Sami Sheen
Source: @samisheen/Instagram

Sami Sheen opened up about the strangest OnlyFans requests she’s received.

By:

April 17 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Sami Sheen, the 21-year-old daughter of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen, shared some eyebrow-raising requests she's encountered on her OnlyFans account — and made it crystal clear where she draws the line.

"People will request the craziest things," Sami confessed in a revealing chat on the "Casual Chaos with Gia Giudice" podcast, as she reflected on her experiences since launching the platform at just 18.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Sami Sheen
Source: @samisheen/Instagram

Sami Sheen said people will request crazy things on her OnlyFans account.

Article continues below advertisement

"They've requested weird things, like dipping my foot in the toilet. I'm like, 'Why does that turn you on? Is my foot going into a toilet? That's weird, but OK, why not?'" she added.

But don't get it twisted; Sami is confident in her body part, admitting, "I honestly do have really cute feet, so I don't blame them."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Sami Sheen
Source: @samisheen/Instagram

Sami Sheen joined OnlyFans in 2021, right after she turned 18.

Article continues below advertisement

However, when it comes to more intimate content, Sami has her boundaries set. "I've never, ever, ever done a s-- tape," she declared, firmly stating her stance against "full, full, full nudity."

She explained, "I just keep it very classy while still giving people their money's worth, if that makes sense."

Clearly unafraid to discuss "boundaries" with her subscribers, Sami maintained, "But the other stuff that they've requested where I'm like, that is really just crossing a line, I'm like, 'There's other girls who will give you that. No judgment at all. It's just not my thing.'"

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Sami Sheen
Source: @samisheen/Instagram

Sami Sheen said she keeps things 'classy.'

Article continues below advertisement

Sami first ventured onto OnlyFans in June 2022, right after turning 18 and gained thousands of followers. The pivot came as she sought financial independence.

"I really wanted to get an apartment, and I knew that working at the candy shop I was working at wasn't going to cut it," she told People.

Article continues below advertisement

"It's been really rewarding being my own boss and making my own hours," she added, sharing her newfound structured routine that allows for flexibility with subscriber requests.

Denise, now 54, admitted to feeling uncomfortable over her daughter joining the adult platform. But after realizing the platform's potential, the bombshell didn't hesitate to join the ranks, launching her own account in July 2022.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Sami Sheen
Source: Mega

Denise Richards joined OnlyFans alongside her daughter.

Charlie also had his reservations over his daughter's new-found career on the platform, but later acknowledged her his child found success there.

"She's doing this and it can only be a much more successful and pleasant experience with the support of myself, her mom, and others," the Two and a Half Men star shared.

