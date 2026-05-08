Sami and Lola Sheen Put on United Front After Bitter Feud Over Boyfriend
May 8 2026, Updated 8:18 a.m. ET
Sami Sheen and Lola Sheen shocked fans by stepping out together after months of public drama surrounding their relationship.
On Wednesday, May 6, the daughters of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards appeared side-by-side at the premiere of Billie Eilish’s concert movie Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D) in Los Angeles, putting on a united front on the red carpet.
The sisters coordinated in contrasting black-and-white looks while posing for photos together.
Sami turned heads in a fitted black spaghetti-strap gown covered in subtle sequined detailing that shimmered under the lights. The form-fitting dress highlighted her figure, while layered silver necklaces and matching earrings completed the glam look.
The OnlyFans star styled her brunette hair in a messy updo with loose strands framing her face and showed off several tattoos on her arms.
Meanwhile, Lola went for a softer and more classic vibe in a white midi dress decorated with tiny black polka dots. The sleeveless look featured delicate spaghetti straps and a structured bodice that slightly flared at the bottom.
She paired the feminine ensemble with minimal jewelry, including a silver cross necklace, while wearing her platinum blonde hair down in loose waves.
Their surprising appearance comes after recent tension between the two exploded online.
“Imagine finding out your sister and ex-boyfriend have been seeing each other behind your back this whole time,” Sami claimed in a January social media clip.
Lola quickly denied the accusation and pushed back publicly.
“I took down my posts yesterday out of respect for my family. However, my sister has decided to keep hers up,” she explained. “Her accusation about me is a complete lie. She has unfortunately always been one to spread rumors about me that aren’t true. Everyone close to me, knows that this isn’t true at all. I can only wish her and all of you the best, and hope that this world can stop being so quick to believe everything they see.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
She continued defending herself, adding, “I am never one to defend myself against my sister anymore because I genuinely don’t care. But I couldn’t let this one slide. I am single, I am not talking to anyone, and I’m definitely not dating her ex-boyfriend. That is absolutely the one thing I will share my side for because this is unbelievable.”
Lola also accused Sami of encouraging critics to bash her.
“My sister has always posted things about me online to get people to hate on me, with absolutely no context at all,” she alleged.
The sisters’ rocky relationship has seemingly been playing out publicly for years. At one point, Sami even called out Lola online for allegedly reposting homophobic comments.
In a TikTok video, Sami claimed she couldn’t address the issue privately because Lola had blocked her.
"My mom did an amazing job raising me and my sister to be very accepting of everyone’s sexuality and gender identity and everything else under the sun," Sami shared. "So that’s why it is so sad for me to see that my own sister is homophobic and transphobic now."
"She has been reposting this man’s stuff… It’s so sad that she’s so conformed to her religion that now she thinks like this," Sami continued. "You don’t have to be transphobic or homophobic to follow your beliefs."