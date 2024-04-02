'Jersey Shore' Star Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola Is Engaged to Fiancé Justin May: 'Easiest Question I've Ever Answered'
She said yes! Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola is engaged to her fiancé, Justin May!
On Monday, April 1, the Jersey Shore star took to Instagram to reveal the exciting news — and don't worry, she made sure to remind fans it wasn't an April Fools' joke.
"Life update: Fiancé 💍🥹♥️ 3.16.24," Giancola captioned a post featuring several snaps of the future bride and groom showing off the brunette bombshell's stunning engagement ring.
"The easiest question I’ve ever answered.. happiest & luckiest girl in the world 😭. I'll love you forever and then some 🤍 #Futurewifey #Engaged," the reality star continued.
Giancola — who went public with her and May's relationship in November 2021 — concluded: "Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you."
The former Karma bartender also shared the news with his Instagram followers on Monday, writing, "She said yes! Can’t wait to Marry my best friend! Love you so much babe! ❤️💍 can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you!"
Giancola's Jersey Shore costars were beyond excited for their longtime friend, as many of them flooded the comments section of her post with congratulatory wishes.
"Congratulations!! Love Love 👏," Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino expressed, as his wife, Lauren, added, "congratulations!!! 🥹 I’m so excited for you & Justin! ♥️♥️♥️💍 beautiful couple."
"Ayeeeee congrats 🍾 🥂 🙌🙌," DJ Pauly D penned, while Angelina Pivarnick declared, "@sammisweetheart ❤ congrats mama to you and @j_may36 #wedding 😍."
Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Deena Cortese also told Sammi congratulations.
The date Sammi listed as her engagement came just two days after she celebrated her 37th birthday.
For her birthday, Justin took to Instagram with a super sweet message for his then-girlfriend.
"Happy Birthday to the most amazing girlfriend! Love you so much and can’t wait to celebrate! 🎉🎂❤️," he expressed last month.
Sammi and Justin first started dating just a few months after the MTV alum revealed she had called off her engagement to ex-fiancé Christian Biscardi.
Prior to her and Christian's serious romance, the 37-year-old was also in an infamously toxic, on-again, off-again relationship her Jersey Shore costar Ronnie Ortiz-Magro from 2009-2016.
While Sammi doesn't have kids of her own just yet, the reality television personality revealed in September 2023 that she had her eggs frozen in hopes to some day start a family of her own.
"At 36 I thought truthfully I would be like married, with kids, living in some house somewhere, and it's just not where I'm at right now in my life," Sammi said in an episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which aired last year.
"I'm not rushing it, I don't want to feel that pressure to do that," she continued, noting her "amazing" beauty hadn't been pressuring her either.
However, Sammi explained of her decision to freeze her eggs, "I don't want to get older at all."