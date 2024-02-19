Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Spill on Sammi Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Explosive Reunion at 2024 People's Choice Awards
Cabs are here! Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Jenni "JWoww" Farley have officially arrived in style at the 2024 People's Choice Awards.
The two reality stars stepped out to represent the fan-favorite cast of Jersey Shore at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on Sunday, February 18.
Ahead of the PCAs, Sorrentino and Farley walked the red carpet and chatted with Laverne Cox for a pre-show interview, where they dished on the highly-anticipated reunion of Sammi Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, which was previously teased in the Season 7 trailer for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.
"Your jaw will hit the floor," Farley, 37, insisted regarding Giancola and Ortiz-Magro's first time sharing the screen since Jersey Shore came to an end in 2012. "I have goosebumps right now. It just needed to be done."
"They haven't been around together in about 10 years. It's a decade in the making," Sorrentino, 41, added of the bitter exes — who officially called it quits on their relationship in 2014, roughly five years after their romance started during Season 1 of the hit reality series in 2009.
While Sorrentino can't wait for fans to watch the drama unfold, he's also excited for Sunday night's awards to be announced, as he's nominated for Reality TV Star of the Year at the 2024 People's Choice Awards alongside Ariana Madix, Chrishell Strause, Garcelle Beauvais, Kandi Burruss, Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Kyle Richards.
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is in the running for Reality Show of the Year alongside 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Below Deck, Selling Sunset, The Kardashians, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, The Real Housewives of New Jersey and Vanderpump Rules.
Upon receiving his nominations last month, Sorrentino took to social media to express his gratitude.
"I didn’t get what I prayed for until I became the person that should receive it," the MTV star wrote via X (formerly named Twitter).
Prior to her fellow costars appearance at the 2024 PCAs, Giancola herself reflected on what it was like reuniting with Ortiz-Magro, as OK! previously reported.
"I, of course, was not fond of filming with an ex-boyfriend," Giancola admitted in an interview earlier this month. "You’re going to see me basically navigate that and you’re going to see it all play out. But, of course, I knew eventually that this would happen. And you’re going to just see, I guess, my reaction."