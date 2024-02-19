Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Spill on Sammi Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Explosive Reunion at 2024 People's Choice Awards

Ahead of the PCAs, Sorrentino and Farley walked the red carpet and chatted with Laverne Cox for a pre-show interview, where they dished on the highly-anticipated reunion of Sammi Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, which was previously teased in the Season 7 trailer for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

"Your jaw will hit the floor," Farley, 37, insisted regarding Giancola and Ortiz-Magro's first time sharing the screen since Jersey Shore came to an end in 2012. "I have goosebumps right now. It just needed to be done."