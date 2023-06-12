Samuel L. Jackson Looks Unamused by Tony Award Loss as He Hesitates to Clap for Winner: Watch
Samuel L. Jackson could have used his amazing acting skills to look a little more happy for the winner of Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play at the 2023 Tony Awards!
On Sunday, June 11, the televised event captured the 74-year-old's stern reaction to losing to Brandon Uranowitz at the prestigious evening.
Jackson appeared completely unamused and even hesitated before clapping alongside his fellow nominees.
Social media users quickly noticed the August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson actor's unimpressed demeanor and took to Twitter to share their opinions on the matter.
"Samuel L. Jackson’s face took me all the way out," one viewer of the awards show wrote of the hilarious moment. "He looks like he knew he wasn’t getting that Tony."
"Wow Samuel L. Jackson DOES NOT want to be at the Tonys," a second user assumed by the Pulp Fiction star's frowning face.
Others were left upset by Jackson's loss and expressed their disapproval, with one user stating he "should’ve won that Tony Award."
Another fan added: "Imagine pretending to think that Brandon Uranowitz did a better job at acting in ANY role than Samuel L. Jackson playing in an August DAMN Wilson play! Well, the Tony Awards did just that."
While Jackson seemingly attempted to pay little mind to his defeat, the Coach Carter star did acknowledge he was nominated when he was joined by his wife, LaTanya Richardson, on stage to present the award for Best Play later in the show.
The Captain Marvel actor comically introduced himself as "Samuel L. 'it’s an honor to be nominated' Jackson."
The longtime couple even walked the red carpet together earlier in the evening — showing no signs of marital tension after their alleged fight at the Theatre Communications Group gala back in January.
The event honored the Jacksons for their contributions to live theatre and their efforts to advocate theatre equality for all, however, the father-of-one left the gala before accepting his award after reportedly arguing with his wife, as OK! previously reported.
At the time, a rep for the Django Unchained actor claimed he left due to COVID-19 precautions and shut down the possible rift with Richardson.
"Ms. Jackson accepted on behalf of both she and her husband simply to minimize his risk of exposure. Mr. Jackson had only ever planned on doing photos and then leaving, as everyone involved with planning the event knew in advance," the rep revealed.